New Hampshire’s Old Stone Coffee Co. Gears Up for Second Summer

Portsmouth, NH (May 10, 2017) – Warmer temps have been reluctant to arrive, but that isn’t stopping Portsmouth’s very own cold brew coffee company from summer preparations. If you haven’t tried the bottled black coffee from Old Stone, you’re a little late to the party, but the perfect season for this refreshing and revitalizing beverage is rapidly approaching.

Entering its second warm season, Old Stone cold brew can already be found at about 40 locations in New Hampshire and Massachusetts – most of which are right here in the greater seacoast area. According to the company’s co-owner, Jesse McMahon, they plan on spending even more time close to the water this summer.

“We noticed right away that some of our biggest supporters are the surf community, so we’ll happily be spending some more time near the beach this summer.” McMahon goes on to say that since all of the members of the company grew up on the coast, “it’s pretty much our natural habitat anyway.”

Old Stone cold brew is crisp, clean and noticeably less bitter than most other bottled cold brews. According to head brewer and co-owner, Miles Campbell, it’s the lack of acidity and lingering aftertaste that not only sets their product apart but also makes it the perfect concoction for hot weather. “Our goal from the beginning was to create a product that was refreshing from start to finish without sacrificing any of the caffeine content,” says Campbell.

Campbell spends most of his days surrounded by other local brewing experts at Liars Bench Beer Company, which is where Old Stone has been forging their java for about a year now. The location affords more than a convenient spot for distribution. “We love being close to downtown for obvious reasons, but it also makes it easy for people to enjoy one of the best coffee combinations. Cold brew and the salty air coming off the water.”

The summer plans go beyond beach bumming and downtown strolls, however. Old Stone already teamed up with Colonial Bicycle Shop in a raffle for Seacoast Velokids – an organization that promotes cycling for kids – last month, and it seems there’s more to come.

“I’m excited to bring our product to local events this summer,” says Sales and Marketing Manager, Emily Gallagher. “We’re lucky to live and work in an area where people are so supportive of one another. Interacting with the community is a ton of fun and it’s also a great way to find out what people are looking for in a product. It helps us grow.”

Look for Old Stone Cold Brew at local events, fairs, music shows and festivals in and around the Portsmouth area this summer, as well as some beach side tastings and giveaways.

Old Stone Coffee Company was founded in January of 2016. The company is based in Portsmouth but distributes to the White Mountains as well as Massachusetts. Old Stone Cold Brew is black coffee that has been steeped in cold water, with no sweeteners, no preservatives, no dairy, and no artificial flavoring. It is brewed and bottled by hand. For more information visit oldstonecoffee.com or email hello@oldstonecoffee.com.