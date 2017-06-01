New Zealand Pure Water Seeks U.S. Distribution

Just as every premium brand of spring water is associated with it’s country of origin, New Zealand Pure was created as both a brand and identity to proudly portray the very essence of New Zealand.

“New Zealand’s natural spring water resources are regarded as amongst the most pure and sustainable in the world,” said Nik Posa, founder of New Zealand Pure Spring Water Limited. “I wanted to create a product that is premium in terms of international expectations, but that is still quintessentially a New Zealand brand.”

While New Zealand Pure is the sum of several distinct brand elements, Posa believes that the ‘star’ is the water itself.

“It is a truly special water from a unique and pristine source, and in terms of purity and mineral composition, it is comparable to the world’s best spring waters,” he said.

The source water is organically filtered under great pressure by volcanic sediments, rich in minerals, for hundreds of years resulting in naturally high levels of silica in colloidal form. Once this natural filtration process is complete, the water comes to the surface through its own pressure and emanates from naturally aspiring artesian springheads found throughout Kauri Springs in the Far North of New Zealand.

The focus for the company over the next 12 months will be to establish distribution relationships in key export markets, particularly the United States where recent market research showed that 53% of bottled water consumers prefer to drink premium water.

“The United States is an important market for us, and we believe that New Zealand Pure can capture the imagination of American consumers who already recognize New Zealand as a leading producer of quality food and beverages,” Posa said. “A premium spring water from New Zealand will make sense to them.”

New Zealand Pure is available in both still and sparkling waters in 750ml bespoke glass bottles.

Distribution inquiries are welcome at info@nzpurewater.co.nz.