OXiGEN Water and Shot Debuts at Summer Fancy Food Show

NEW YORK, NY (June 21, 2017) – Exhibiting for the first time at the Summer Fancy Food Show, OXiGEN is shaking up the functional beverage category with its first-to-market oxygenated water and shot products that provide all the benefits of added oxygen including faster muscle recovery, help with mental fatigue, jet lag, and even over consumption of alcohol.

OXiGEN water is different from all other bottled waters as it contains 100x more oxygen than regular water, while OXiGEN shot is a highly concentrated, 0.5 fl. oz. oxygenated shot containing 5x the oxygen of OXiGEN water. Both contain a proprietary highly stable O4 oxygen molecule rather than the compressed gas form of oxygen, O2. The two products are made from just three ingredients: distilled water, stabilized oxygen and sea salt. They’re all-natural with no sugar, no caffeine, no calories and no unhealthy additives.

“Showcasing our products at the Summer Fancy Food Show is a significant step in our growth pattern,” says Rita Konrad, Executive Vice President of Sales, Formula Four Beverages (USA) Inc. “We’ve successfully rolled out across the Western half of the United States and our accelerated progress into the East signals that retailers and consumers believe in our products and understand why they need OXiGEN in their lives.”

A 6-month, double-blind, placebo controlled study completed at Indiana State University shows that OXiGEN reduces the effects of fatigue and improves post-exercise recovery in general. The study passed peer review and is published in the Journal of the International Society of Sports Nutrition.

OXiGEN’s parent company, Formula Four Beverages Inc., recently entered into a strategic relationship with kathy Ireland® Wordwide (kiWW®), with Kathy Ireland, kiWW’s Chair, CEO and Chief Designer, now serving as OXiGEN’s Chief Branding Advisor, brand ambassador and business consultant. OXiGEN is also working directly with Level Brand’s I’M1 and EE1 brands to enhance its marketing and promotional presence. Ireland serves as Brand Advisor for Level Brands. In announcing the partnership last month, Blair Bentham, Founder and CEO Formula Four Beverages Inc., noted that Ireland is, “recognized as one of the Top 10 Women’s Health Advocates in America, a designation that is wholly aligned with OXiGEN’s values. We’re incredibly fortunate to form this strategic alignment with Kathy and her team.”

“OXiGEN products are destined for global success,” says Ireland. “This is a dynamic lifestyle brand that our company is extremely proud to be a part of. The moment you experience OXiGEN products, your feeling about water, energy drinks and many other beverages will change. The difference is obvious. In the beverage space, there’s OXiGEN and everything else.”

OXiGEN’s two functional products are distributed throughout the U.S. As part of Formula Four Beverages Inc.’s active international distribution program OXiGEN water is also available in Mexico and the Middle East. The company is looking to continue to expand on an international basis.

Try the OXiGEN difference for yourself at the 2017 Summer Fancy Food Show Booth #5242.

About OXiGEN™

Founded in Vancouver, Canada in 2014, Formula Four Beverages Inc. is the premier supplier of high-quality, science-based oxygenated beverage products that benefit the health, wellness and lifestyle of everyone; our products don’t discriminate. For more information visit us at www.drinkOXiGEN.com or chat with us through Facebook, Twitter and Instagram: @F4OXiGEN. ASO® is a registered trademark of Oxigenesis, Inc. Used with permission.