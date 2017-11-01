Perrier Launches Packaging Featuring Artwork by HOTTEA

STAMFORD, Conn. — Today, Perrier Sparkling Mineral Water celebrates the launch of its limited-edition packaging, featuring original designs by artist Eric Rieger, also known as HOTTEA. Now showcasing a striking geometric design inspired by HOTTEA’s typographical installations, the all-new bottles and slim cans will be available throughout the U.S. beginning this month.

Earlier this year, HOTTEA was named the 2017 Perrier Artist of the Year through the brand’s ARTXTRA initiative, which engaged three emerging contemporary artists to design original packaging designs, and invited consumers to select the winner by voting online.

Based in Minneapolis, HOTTEA is an Emmy award-winning artist known for using brightly-colored yarn to create elaborate, eye-catching and non-destructive installations. His works have been displayed throughout the United Statesand internationally, most recently in the Mall of America in Minnesota and the Urban Nation Museum of Urban Contemporary Art in Berlin.

“Perrier has a rich heritage in the arts and is committed to supporting the next-generation of inspiring leaders shaping today’s creative culture,” said Adaora Ugokwe, Senior Marketing Manager, Partnerships for Perrier. “Perrier’s ARTXTRA initiative serves as a unique platform to collaborate with inspiring talent such as HOTTEA and we’re thrilled to be unveiling his limited-edition collection of packaging to art lovers and Perrier fans alike.”

In addition to the national launch of custom designed packaging, this December HOTTEA and Perrier will co-create an extraordinary and immersive art installation at 29Rooms —Refinery29’s funhouse of style, culture and technology brought to life by global artists and visionaries. The event will open to the public on December 7, 2017.

For more information on the new HOTTEA-designed Perrier collection, visit www.perrier.com/us and follow on social media with @PerrierUSA.

