Poland Spring Celebrates ‘Local Greatness’ with New Marketing Campaign

Stamford, CT (March 20, 2017) – Today Poland Spring Brand 100% Natural Spring Water unveiled a new brand marketing campaign: “Greatness Springs from Here,” created to celebrate the uniqueness of the Poland Spring region and its people. The campaign – focused on the Northeast region where Poland Spring is sourced – highlights amazing residents who pursue a passion, make a positive impact in their local community and have a personal story that defies conventions.

Edna Mitchell is first to be featured in the Greatness Springs from Here campaign. An eighty-eight year old volunteer ambulance driver, Edna and her story are an inspiration for Maine and beyond. As Poland Spring’s take on Edna’s story shows, Poland Spring region residents don’t have to look too far to find greatness.

“Edna’s vitality and passion for helping people is what inspired us to share her story as part of the Greatness Springs from Here campaign. The positive impact she makes in her community embodies the kind of greatness we’d like to celebrate,” said Amy Wirtanen, Vice President / General Manager, Regional Spring Waters for Nestlé Waters North America.

“As neighbors who live and work in Maine, our Poland Spring employees know there are many ordinary people doing extraordinary things throughout the region. We hope our campaign will instill a sense of pride among those who live in Maine and inspire others to share their stories,” Wirtanen said.

Poland Spring is the first of Nestlé Waters North America’s six regional spring water brands to launch the Greatness Springs from Here campaign. The campaign kicks off with a 30 second online spot featuring Edna, targeted to the northeast region where Poland Spring is sourced and sold. Additional brand content will include employee stories and social media content highlighting local greatness.

To see Edna in action and discover more greatness, visit http://polandspring.com/localgreatness.

A regional brand since 1845, Poland Spring® Brand 100% Natural Spring Water is sourced from eight natural spring source in Maine. Our springs are regularly monitored by our Natural Resource Managers and field experts for quality and sustainability. Each spring source is carefully selected based on geologic formation, mineral composition, quality and taste. Poland Spring Brand 100% Natural Spring Water is distributed across New England and the Northeast.

Nestlé Waters North America provides people with an unrivaled portfolio of bottled waters for healthy hydration. Brands such as Nestlé® Pure Life®, Poland Spring®, Perrier® and S.Pellegrino® have driven Nestlé Waters North America to be the third largest non-alcoholic beverage company by volume in the U.S. Based in Stamford, Connecticut with about 8,500 employees nationwide, Nestlé Waters is committed to reducing its environmental footprint across its operations. The company is also committed to creating shared value and being a good neighbor in the 140 communities where it operates in the U.S.