Publix grocery stores pick up Florida-based Sneakz Organic

JUPITER, FL (October 5, 2017) — Food and beverage company Sneakz Organic adds 150 Publix locations to its roster of grocery store chains nationwide.

With a simple blend of whole organic foods, including sweet potatoes, carrots, cauliflower, spinach, and beets, Sneakz combines great taste with positive nutrition to help families eat better and enjoy their veggies. The shelf-stable, FEMA and Medicaid approved milkshakes are ideal for consumers of all ages, so they have been especially popular during hurricane season.

“Publix and Florida are synonymous, so we’re excited to build upon such a significant relationship in our backyard.” Reese Costa, Supply Chain Manager for Sneakz Organic.

The Jupiter, Florida based company relocated from Boulder, Colorado late 2015 after being acquired by Palm Beach County Entrepreneur Jeff Robbins. The company has grown distribution to include sales in Publix, Walmart, Albertsons, Whole Foods, H-E-B and more. With the introduction of their organic vegan protein powder this November, the company expects to increase its store count from 1,700 to more than 2,000 stores by the end of 2017.

About Sneakz

Sneakz’s mission is to take vegetables from YUCK to YUM with USDA organic milkshakes that deliciously disguise a mix of five nutrient-rich vegetables. With a simple blend of organic whole foods, including sweet potatoes, carrots, cauliflower, spinach, and beets, Sneakz combines great taste with positive nutrition to help kids eat better and enjoy their veggies. For more information, visit www.Sneakz.com, “like” us on Facebook (@Sneakz) and follow us on Twitter (@SneakzOrganic) or Pinterest (@SneakzOrganic).

About Publix

Publix is privately owned and operated by its 188,000 employees, with 2016 sales of $34 billion. Currently Publix has 1,152 stores in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia. The company has been named one of Fortune’s “100 Best Companies to Work For in America” for 20 consecutive years. In addition, Publix’s dedication to superior quality and customer service is recognized among the top in the grocery business. For more information, visit the company’s website, corporate.publix.com.