Q Drink Healthy Reaches 100 Store Milestone

Vancouver, BC (October 31, 2017) — Q Drink Healthy, the all-natural quercetin-based sport drink mix is now available at over 100 independent health food and co-op retailers across the U.S. — from Idaho to Maine. The 100th store milestone partnership is with Berry’s Natural Food Market in Youngstown, Ohio. The owners of Berry’s, like Q Drink Healthy, believe that natural ingredients are key to living your best life.

“When people come to Berry’s, they’re making the best possible food choices for themselves and their families,” said owner Rob Berry. “Sporting Q Drink Healthy on our shelves supports our mission to uplift the community and educate one another on the importance of a wholesome diet.”

“Businesses like Berry’s speak directly to Q’s target consumer,” said Q Founder Jason May. “We developed Q Drink Healthy for active people who want to get the most out of life, naturally, whether hiking, running or just trying to stay healthy during flu season. Q and Berry’s are very much aligned in that sense, investing in natural ingredients is a recipe for sustained performance, whether you’re shopping for dinner groceries or training for a bike race.”

Initially launched in the Vancouver, BC market in late 2011, Q Drink Healthy is available in more than 300 locations in Canada. Q was introduced in the U.S. in June 2016, and has been growing steadily ever since. Q utilizes a synergistic blend of quercetin, herbal extracts, vitamins and electrolytes to support and enhance every day energy, health and performance.

About Q Drink Healthy

Q Drink Healthy develops and manufactures Q Drink Healthy: A superior alternative to the high caffeine, high sugar sports performance and energy drinks available today. Using quercetin and other natural ingredients, Q Drink Healthy is an effective, convenient solution that is good and good for you. For more information, please visit https://qdrinkhealthy.com.