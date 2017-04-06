RIPE Craft Juices Continues Nationwide Expansion

NEW HAVEN, CT (April 6, 2017) — A Fresh Juice Revolution is sweeping across the country as RIPE® Craft Juice™ and RIPE® Bar Juice® are bringing their ridiculously fresh juices and cocktail mixes to leading grocery chains across the country.

RIPE Craft Juices and Bar Juices were created to redefine consumer expectations of real fresh juice. The process is simple – start with the best fruits and vegetables, use the absolute minimum in processing, and offer a juice that surpasses all others in freshness, taste, and nutrition.

“Consumers today are increasingly focused on the provenance of their produce, and the grocery stores where they shop are responding with the brands they stock,” said Keith Benoit, Chief Sales Officer, FreshBev. “We’re thrilled that so many of the country’s leading grocery chains have joined the RIPE movement.”

Beginning this spring, RIPE Craft Juices and Bar Juices will be available at:

King Kullen – Long Island, New York (Bar and Craft juice)

Kings Food Markets – New York, New Jersey and Connecticut (Bar and Craft juice)

Key Foods – New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and Pennsylvania (Bar and Craft juice)

Fairway – New York, New Jersey and Connecticut (Bar and Craft juice)

Big Y – Connecticut and Massachusetts (Craft juice)

Roche Brothers – Massachusetts (Bar and Craft juice)

Dierbergs – Missouri (Bar and Craft juice)

Schnucks – Missouri, Illinois, Indiana, Wisconsin and Iowa (Bar and Craft juice)

These new stores join an existing retail network which includes Whole Foods in New England and New York, (Bar and Craft Juice); Whole Foods in Colorado and South West (Bar Juice); H.E.B. in Texas (Craft Juices); Raley’s in Northern California (Bar and Craft Juice). In addition, the Bar and Craft Juices are also available on Amazon.com. For a list of store availability by state, click here.

At the RIPE Craft Juicery™ in New Haven, Connecticut, every step in the making of fresh juices is managed to ensure the time from grower to refrigerator is mere days as opposed to weeks, which is more often the case. All juice extraction is done under one roof and never above 40°. Within minutes of being extracted, the liquid is bottled and submitted to high-pressure technology — making them safe and helping preserve of the color, flavor, aroma, and nutrition.

RIPE Bar and Craft Juices are available in 12.2-ounce bottles, and 46-ounce multi-serve pouches. RIPE Bar Juices are available in 750ml bottles.

About RIPE Craft Juices

RIPE® Craft Juices™ and Craft Bar Juices™ are made in the U.S. and were created to start a juice revolution. At the custom Craft Juicery™ in New Haven, CT, the freshest produce meets the latest in high-pressure technology. By cold-pressing and never heating or pasteurizing produce, the intense color, aroma, and nutrition of the juice blends are preserved, creating the freshest craft juices and craft bar juices. RIPE Craft Juices and Bar Juices are Gluten Free, non GMO, never from concentrate, using fruit and vegetables that are 100% traceable. For more information, visit www.drinkripe.com.