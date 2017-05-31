Rocky Mountain High Brands Announces CBD-Infused Flavored Waters and Energy Drinks

DALLAS, TX (May 31, 2017) — Rocky Mountain High Brands, Inc. (OTCQB:RMHB), a fully reporting consumer goods company specializing in hemp-infused food and beverage products and a naturally high alkaline water, announced today that it will soon start producing a line of both Cannabidiol (CBD) infused flavored waters and CBD-infused flavored energy drinks and beverages.

Welch continued, “Next week, we will start focus groups to help the Company with the packaging and the positioning of the CBD-infused flavored energy drinks and beverages. Our goal is to be the leader in CBD energy drinks. With the guidance of Gerry David and the marketing expertise of Kevin Harrington, we believe that we can build a strategy to achieve that goal.”

About Rocky Mountain High Brands

Rocky Mountain High Brands, Inc. is a consumer goods company specializing in brand development of health conscious, hemp-infused food and beverage products. The Company currently markets a lineup of four naturally flavored hemp-infused beverages (Citrus Energy, Black Tea, Mango Energy and Lemonade) and a low calorie Coconut Lime Energy drink. Rocky Mountain High Brands also offers hemp-infused 2oz. Mango Energy Shots and Mixed Berry Energy Shots. The Company recently launched a naturally high alkaline spring water, Eagle Spirit Spring Water.

Safe Harbor Act: This release includes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involves risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the impact of competitive products, the ability to meet customer demand, the ability to manage growth, acquisitions of technology, equipment, or human resources, the effect of economic business conditions and the ability to attract and retain skilled personnel. The Company is not obligated to revise or update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release.