Rocky Mountain High Brands Announces Grisaffi Retirement; David Named Chairman

DALLAS, TX (June 29, 2017) (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Rocky Mountain High Brands, Inc. (OTCQB:RMHB), a fully reporting consumer goods company specializing in hemp-infused food and beverage products and a naturally high alkaline water, announced today that Jerry Grisaffi, Founder and Chairman of the Board, has announced his retirement effective June 30, 2017. The Company has appointed Gerry David as Chairman of the Board.

Lily Li, Managing Member of LSW Holdings, LLC, the entity that acquired controlling interest in Rocky Mountain High Brands from Mr. Grisaffi, said, “We want to thank Jerry for staying these past few months during a transition period and helping us recruit Gerry David and Kevin Harrington to our Board. We want to continue to build on Jerry’s vision and turn this into a company that he will be proud to be the founder of and one in which our shareholders will receive an excellent return on their investment.”

Gerry David’s distinguished career includes serving as the former President and CEO of Celsius Holdings, Inc. CELSIUS® is a fitness drink that accelerates metabolism, burns body fat, and provides healthy energy. He was recently named one of only twenty-five 2016 Gold Winners recognized globally in the prestigious CEO World Awards®. He was selected as ‘The Leader’ in the CEO of the Year category, and recognized for his crucial role at the helm of the rapidly expanding Celsius brand.

Mr. David has over 43 years of experience, with 21 years in consumer products with companies such as HSN Direct, Oragenics and Vitarich Labs. Mr. David has personally led three startups, overseeing turnarounds at five companies along with successfully managing businesses spanning 72 countries.

Gerry David commented, “Rocky Mountain High Brands has such great potential as a young company. I am looking forward to working with the management team and rebuilding the brand as we move this company forward to reach its true potential. Our near term focus will be the addition of key management with extensive beverage background and formulating and implementing a strategy for success. I am very thankful for Jerry Grisaffi’s dedication and vision that created this great company.”

About Rocky Mountain High Brands

ROCKY MOUNTAIN HIGH BRANDS, INC., is a consumer goods company specializing in brand development of health conscious, hemp-infused food and beverage products. The Company currently markets a lineup of four naturally flavored hemp-infused beverages (Citrus Energy, Black Tea, Mango Energy and Lemonade) and a low calorie Coconut Lime Energy drink. Rocky Mountain High Brands also offers hemp-infused 2oz. Mango Energy Shots and Mixed Berry Energy Shots. The Company recently launched a naturally high alkaline spring water, Eagle Spirit Spring Water.

