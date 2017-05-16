Rocky Mountain High Brands Names Shark Tank’s Kevin Harrington as Marketing and Communications Consultant

DALLAS, TX (May 16, 2017 — GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Rocky Mountain High Brands, Inc. (OTCQB: RMHB), a fully reporting consumer goods company specializing in hemp-infused food and beverage products and a naturally high alkaline water, announced today that the Company has appointed Kevin Harrington, an American entrepreneur, business executive and TV celebrity to its Board of Directors and as a marketing and communications consultant to the Company

Kevin Harrington is a successful entrepreneur with a career spanning 40 years. He is an Original Shark on the ABC hit and Emmy winning TV show, Shark Tank. He is also the Inventor of the Infomercial, As Seen On TV Pioneer, the Co-Founder of the Electronic Retailers Association (ERA) and the Co-Founding Board Member of the Entrepreneurs’ Organization (EO). He has launched over twenty businesses that have grown to over $100 million in sales each, has been involved in more than a dozen public companies, and has launched over 500 products generating more than $5 billion in sales worldwide with iconic brands and celebrities such as Jack LaLanne, Tony Little, George Foreman, and the new I-Grow Hair restoration product on QVC. Kevin has extensive experience in business all over the world, opening distribution outlets in over 100 countries worldwide. His success led television producer Mark Burnett to hand pick him to become an Original Shark on Shark Tank where he filmed over 175 segments.

Kevin currently operates a private consulting firm where he works with companies to increase distribution; analyze electronic retailing opportunities; market effectively through social media, television, radio, or print; source efficient manufacturing options; and introduce appropriate celebrity relationships. In short, Kevin builds value for his clients.

“I’ve been a shark for twenty-five years. This is what I do every day – pick the winners like Rocky Mountain High Brands,” said Kevin Harrington. “This Company has great products that are delicious, unique and practically jump off the shelves on their own! They are well-positioned to become a market leader in hemp-infused food and beverage products. Additionally, the Company recently added Gerry David to the Board, a proven leader with whom I have previously worked. I believe we will be able to help this Company achieve great success.”

Harrington continued, “Rocky Mountain High Brands will soon introduce a complete line of flavored beverages infused with Cannabidiol (CBD). This will be a perfect product for one of the world’s most powerful selling tools, the infomercial. Infomercials are recognized for their impact and selling power. Americans alone spend millions of dollars each month buying from direct response advertising on television, and the United States is now only a small part of the global market.”

“Kevin is a proven marketing professional with an expertise in growing brands,” said Jerry Grisaffi, Founder and Chairman of the Board. “The combination of Gerry David and Kevin Harrington guiding our Company forward during a critical growth period will deliver the one-two sales and marketing punch to make Rocky Mountain High Brands an international success.”

“We have added the best industry experts with a working knowledge of potential risks and opportunities,” said Mrs. Lily Li, Managing Partner of LSW Holdings, LLC. “Kevin Harrington and Gerry David’s extensive experience in building successful consumer product companies will provide the guidance and mentoring to Rocky Mountain High Brand’s corporate team through their role as Board Members and consultants. Each is considered the best senior business executive in their field. Having them on our Board will shape our strategy to make Rocky Mountain High Brands a huge international success.”

To learn more about Kevin Harrington at: http://www.kevinharrington.tv/about-kevin/

About Rocky Mountain High Brands

ROCKY MOUNTAIN HIGH BRANDS, INC., is a consumer goods company specializing in brand development of health conscious, hemp-infused food and beverage products. The Company currently markets a lineup of four naturally flavored hemp-infused beverages (Citrus Energy, Black Tea, Mango Energy and Lemonade) and a low calorie Coconut Lime Energy drink. Rocky Mountain High Brands also offers hemp-infused 2oz. Mango Energy Shots and Mixed Berry Energy Shots. The Company recently launched a naturally high alkaline spring water, Eagle Spirit Spring Water.

For interested investors, our stock symbol is RMHB.

For ordering information please visit: LiveRockyMountainHigh.com

For corporate information please visit: RockyMountainHighBrands.com

For information on our high alkaline water visit: EagleSpiritWater.com

For Rocky Mountain High Distribution Contact

Chuck Smith

(972) 955-0964

chuck@rockymountainhighbrands.com

Download the Rocky Mountain High App

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.app_rmhigh.layout&hl=en

Visit us on Facebook

https://www.facebook.com/rockymountainhighbrands?fref=nf

Visit us on Twitter: #GetYourHempOn

Visit us at Investors Hangout: http://investorshangout.com/Rocky-Mountain-High-Brands-Inc-RMHB-69150/

Investors Hangout is the only authorized Investors blog page for Rocky Mountain High Brands, Inc.

Safe Harbor Act: This release includes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involves risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the impact of competitive products, the ability to meet customer demand, the ability to manage growth, acquisitions of technology, equipment, or human resources, the effect of economic business conditions and the ability to attract and retain skilled personnel. The Company is not obligated to revise or update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release.

Contact

Jerry Grisaffi, Founder

jerry@rockymountainhighbrands.com

Investor Relations

Stuart T. Smith, CEO & President

SmallCapVoice.Com, Inc.

Phone: (512) 267-2430

Fax: (512) 267-2530

ssmith@smallcapvoice.com

Jack Eversull, President

The Eversull Group, Inc.

Phone: (972) 571-1624

Fax: (214) 469-2361

jack@theeversullgroup.com