Royal Ridge Fruits Introduces New Tart Cherry Juice

SEATTLE, WA (October 3, 2017) (P RNewswire) — Royal Ridge Fruits announces, via its Stoneridge Orchards brand, the introduction of its Tart Cherry Juice Concentrate, a new liquid twist on their popular dried Montmorency cherries.

The Montmorency tart cherry, grown largely in the U.S and Canada, are abundant in anthocyanin’s – a natural, flavonoid compound that contributes to the ruby-red color and distinctive sour-sweet taste. The fruit has become the source of over 50 studies supporting health benefits such as:

Natural ant-inflammatory agent: targeted for general pain relief, reducing muscle soreness after exercise and easing arthritic or gout pain

Natural sleep aid: through the presence of melatonin, a human sleep regulating hormone also found in certain plants.

Natural immune system regulator: through the presence of vitamin C.

Royal Ridge Fruits is the largest West Coast producer of Montmorency tart cherries, through its farming settlement along Central Washington’s Columbia river basin – known for rich soils and a diverse climate. The product will be the first juice available among an extensive line of premium dried fruits, in whole, sliced and diced varieties.

“Responding to a growing body of research on tart cherries, and the popularity of our own tart cherry dried fruit snacks, adding the Tart Cherry Juice Concentrate was a natural step for us,” said Mila Savella, Vice President of Marketing at Royal Ridge Fruits. “The Montmorency cherry has held a special place in our growing cycle for decades, and through our new concentrate we’re hoping more can enjoy it year-round.”

Each bottle of the Tart Cherry Juice Concentrate contains up to 1,000 individual cherries, providing a rich source of the fruit’s natural nutrients. All ingredients in the drink are natural, non-GMO and gluten-free. The Tart Cherry Juice Concentrate will be available to consumers in select US markets through the company’s retailer network. For the initial launch, Stoneridge Orchards will offer the product for $2.00 off.

About Royal Ridge Fruits

Third generation family-owned and operated, Royal Ridge Fruits has been growing and producing all-natural and organic premium products, such as cherries, blueberries, raspberries, apples and strawberries, since 1962. The company has been renowned as the largest producers of Montmorency cherries on the west coast for over 50 years. All products feature organic, all-natural ingredients, produced without sulfites, artificial preservatives, colors, hydrogenated oils, high fructose corn syrup, or other undesirable ingredients. Products also comply with HACCP food safety and quality requirements.

For more information, visit http://www.stoneridgeorchards.com/royal-ridge-fruits