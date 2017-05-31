Shamrock Farms Debuts New Cold Brew Coffee and Milk Line Nationwide

PHOENIX, AZ (May 31, 2017) /PRNewswire/ — Shamrock Farms is excited to announce their latest innovation – Cold Brew Coffee and Milk – which hits store shelves across the U.S. this week. Initially launched in Shamrock Farms’ home state of Arizona, the hot new product for the refrigerated beverage case will now be available in grocery and convenience stores including Publix, ShopRite, Stop & Shop and Giant. The product combines 100% Colombian coffee with pure, fresh Shamrock Farms milk with no added hormones.

“We’re always looking for opportunities to grow and innovate and we see tremendous potential in the rapidly growing refrigerated, ready-to-drink coffee category,” said Ann Ocaña, Chief Marketing Officer for Shamrock Farms. “We combined the smooth flavor of cold brew with our farm fresh milk to create a delicious and unique product coffee drinkers will love.”

Shamrock Farms crafts its delicious Cold Brew Coffee and Milk using Colombian coffee beans that are roasted to perfection, then ground and steeped in cold water for more than 10 hours to achieve a rich flavor, also providing two times the natural caffeine of regular coffee. Shamrock Farms’ wholesome, farm fresh milk is then added along with a touch of real cane sugar to provide a deliciously smooth and slightly sweet finish.

Available in Original, Mocha and Vanilla in ready to drink on-the-go bottles, Shamrock Farms Cold Brew Coffee and Milk satisfies the on-trend cold brew taste consumers are craving as summer heats up while offering a cool, refreshing pick-me-up perfect for mornings or afternoons. Shamrock Farms prides itself on innovation and continued expansion in the milk category; and is supporting the national launch through a digital marketing campaign, local market sampling events and influencer partnerships.

For more news and updates about Shamrock Farms, visit www.shamrockfarms.net/products/cold-brew/ or www.facebook.com/shamrockfarms and follow at @shamrockfarms.

About Shamrock Farms

Shamrock Farms, one of the largest family-owned dairies in the country, manufactures the brand’s Rockin’ Refuel, protein-fortified flavored milk, Shamrock Farms mmmmilk and Cold Brew Coffee & Milk, which can be found in retailers and over 50,000 quick service restaurants nationwide. All Shamrock Farms products are made with milk from cows not treated with the artificial growth hormone rBST. Shamrock Farms, which has facilities in both Arizona and Virginia, is a division of Shamrock Foods Company, a family-owned and -operated business founded in 1922 in Tucson, Ariz. For more information, visit www.shamrockfarms.net.