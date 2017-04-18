‘Share a Coke’ Returns with More Names and More Flavors

ATLANTA, GA (BUSINESS WIRE April 18, 2017) — Hot summer weather is almost here, and with it comes the need for ice-cold refreshment. Back by popular demand, Coca-Cola is reintroducing its wildly successful “Share a Coke” program under a new name – “Share an ICE COLD Coke” – as a reminder that nothing beats the summer heat quite like an ice-cold, delicious Coca-Cola.

For the first time in the United States, “Share an ICE COLD Coke” will feature last names in addition to first names on 20-ounce bottles across the Coca-Cola portfolio of products. This also marks the first year names will appear on Coca-Cola Life and Cherry Coke in the United States, joining Coca-Cola, Diet Coke and Coke Zero. By introducing more names and more choices within the Coca-Cola portfolio of products, fans will have more opportunities than ever to share and enjoy any ice-cold Coke with family and friends, and savor summer moments together. “Share an ICE COLD Coke” bottles hit shelves in May.

“We’re excited to bring back ‘Share a Coke’ this year, refreshed with more names and now last names. By extending ‘Share a Coke’ across five Coca-Cola products, we’re giving people more great tasting choices and ways to share and enjoy simple moments together this summer,” said Stuart Kronauge, senior vice president, Brand and Strategic Marketing, Coca-Cola North America. “A delicious, ice-cold Coca-Cola has always been perfect to quench fans’ thirst during the summer heat.”

From proms to graduations, family reunions to weddings, fans can once again visit ShareaCoke.com to purchase personalized iconic 8-ounce glass bottles of Coca-Cola, Diet Coke and Coke Zero for any special person or occasion.

“‘Share a Coke’ has become a rite of summer over the past few years. Coke lovers have turned it into more than delicious, ice-cold refreshment, making ‘Share a Coke’ a way to create moments of togetherness with the people they care about,” said Evan Holod, Coca-Cola brand director, Coca-Cola North America. “We know how much people love finding their names on Coca-Cola bottles, so this year we brought back names and added more names than ever. We’re looking forward to following #shareacoke and seeing the amazing ways people across America will share their ice-cold Coke this summer.”

To refresh fans during the hottest months of the year, Coca-Cola will bring an exciting “Share an ICE COLD Coke” experience across the country this summer, customizing ice-cold Coca-Cola or Coke Zero mini cans (7.5 ounces) at tour stops in 17 states. More information about the experiential tour will be available on ShareaCoke.com starting in May.

Also returning this summer is limited-edition patriotic packaging, which honors and celebrates the nation’s service men and women and commemorates the Company’s partnership with the United Service Organizations (USO). Patriotic Coca-Cola packages are inspired by the American flag and prominently feature the USO badge. With more choices this year, fans can celebrate the U.S.A. by purchasing 16-ounce cans, mini cans, 2-liter bottles and 12-ounce cans of Coca-Cola, Diet Coke and Coke Zero, and six-packs of 8-ounce glass bottles across the Coca-Cola portfolio.

“Share a Coke” was first introduced in Australia in 2011. Since then, the Company has helped people “Share a Coke” – and moments of togetherness – in more than 100 countries around the world.

