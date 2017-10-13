Shire City Herbals Hires New VP

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (October 12, 2017) — Shire City Herbals, makers of the apple cider vinegar-based health tonic Fire Cider, recently announced the hiring of Kimberly Allardyce, a wellness executive with over a decade of experience in the yoga and wellness space as Vice President of Business Development. She will oversee the strategic direction and revenue goals of the company’s wholesale and direct to consumer sales channels.

Allardyce, a graduate of the Chaminade University of Honolulu, brings extensive experience in the health and wellness space to the role, having developed revenue generating wellness programs for several high-level clients including Sandals Resorts International and Club Med. Founder of the Caribbean Yoga Conference, Allardyce was recruited by Wanderlust Yoga & Music Festivals to develop and launch a new arm of their business. She was later recruited into YogaWorks to triage and rehabilitate a struggling business line. Kimberly has worked with a global client base, she is an objective driven, solution-focused, collaborative leader who excels in intricate business development projects.

“I’ve known about the benefits of apple cider vinegar for years, you can’t work in health and fitness and not know,” said Allardyce. ”When I learned that Shire City Herbals was looking to take their business outreach in a new direction, I knew I needed to be involved. Not only can I speak from personal experience about the integrity, quality, and powerful ingredients in this product, there has been a bottle of Fire Cider on my shelf for years. The company is also staffed with a truly passionate and knowledgeable group of individuals that I am proud and excited to join on this journey.”

“In what we thought would be a search for multiple team members that could collaborate to help refine and grow our company, we found one candidate that had a breadth of experience and a focused drive that rang all our bells,” said Dana St. Pierre, CEO and Co-Founder of Shire City Herbals. “We’re thrilled to bring Kim on board as our VP of Business Development, and look forward to exciting opportunities and expansion under her direction.”

Shire City Herbals has experienced exponential growth in 2017. With the addition of over 4,000 GNC stores, Fire Cider can now be found in over 6,500 retail locations across the US and will be expanding into Canada in 2018.

Feel the Tonic Boom!

About Shire City Herbals

Founded in 2011, Shire City Herbals is like a bottle of Fire Cider®, we are small and mighty! We are committed to building a model of a sustainable family-owned and operated business in Pittsfield, MA, and dedicated to making the most awesome whole food tonics possible and getting them to as many people as we can.For more information about Shire City Herbals and Fire Cider, visit FireCider.com or follow us on Facebook/firecider, Instagram @firecidershirecity and Twitter @firecider