Soylent Recalls Cases After Dairy Found in Powder Product

Soylent has recalled 890 cases of its Soylent 1.8 powder after a production line breakdown led to potential cross-contact with whey powder.

The company issued a statement announcing the recall on Friday. The statement was posted on its website and that of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. According to Soylent’s shipping records, the recalled boxes each contain seven 15 oz. pouches and were shipped to 610 customers. The company has since corrected the issue and begun shipping new product to its customers. There has been no interruption in supply, according to the company, which is offering refunds and replacements to customers affected by the recall.

The whey powder was being handled on an adjacent production line at Soylent’s third-party manufacturer. The whey powder is not contaminated, but could pose severe risk for consumers with dairy allergies.

“We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause,” the company wrote. “As you know, transparency is one of our core values and your health and well-being is our number one priority.”

No illnesses have been reported.

The recall comes roughly six months after Soylent temporarily halted sales of its Soylent 1.6 powder and snack bars in October amid reports of some consumers experiencing stomach illnesses. The illnesses were linked to common ingredients in the two products, the company reported. Reformulations removed the ingredients, but the company did not specify which. Lab tests at the time turned up negative for food pathogens and other contaminants.

At the time, tech website Gizmodo reported that many of the offending food bars shared a common expiration date of July 14, 2017.