Sparkling Ice Joins Amazon Dash Program

Preston, WA (April 25, 2017) – Talking Rain Beverage Company, the maker of Sparkling Ice, announces today that the brand has joined the Amazon Dash Button program. Starting today, the Dash Button for Sparkling Ice is available for Amazon Prime members to order at www.amazon.com/dashbutton.

The announcement comes on the heels of a January 2017 report by FMI-Nielsen that projected online grocery spending could increase during the 2016-2025 forecast period from 4.3 percent of the total U.S. food and beverage sales to as much as a 20 percent share – a $100 billion market opportunity.

“Launching an Amazon Dash Button is a natural fit for Sparkling Ice, as online grocery shopping is widely regarded as the fastest growing segment in the overall grocery retail market,” said David Kearns, Vice President of Sales at Talking Rain Beverage Company. “We’re excited to be teaming up with Amazon to launch the Dash Button for Sparkling Ice, making it easy and convenient for our customers to reorder their favorite Sparkling Ice flavors.”

The Amazon Dash Button is a small, Wi-Fi connected device that makes ordering products quick and efficient from the comfort of home. With a simple press of the Dash Button, Sparkling Ice’s 17 oz. bottles can be ordered in 12-pack cases for popular flavors including Black Cherry, Strawberry Lemonade and Half & Half Tea. Select flavors of the brand’s 8-count, 8oz. slim can Fridge Packs will also be available, sold in packs of three.

About Talking Rain Beverage Company

An iconic brand in the Seattle-area for more than 29 years, Talking Rain is a Washington-based beverage company situated in the foothills of the Cascade Mountains. This innovative company is outselling global brands in flavor-categories across the U.S., while beginning to find success internationally with the brand’s bold-flavored, lightly carbonated sparkling water.

A part of the Talking Rain product portfolio for over 20 years, Sparkling Ice beverages were often overlooked, until a major organizational shift in 2010 where the new leadership team refocused the company’s efforts on this diamond in the rough. At that time, Talking Rain started to build a strong marketing, sales and manufacturing team to focus efforts on this flavored, zero-calorie carbonated beverage, which was quietly building a strong following in the Northwest since entering the marketplace.

Since 2011, this strategic focus on Sparkling Ice has ignited the brand, resulting in 5900% sales growth from 2010-2015, and surpassing $650 million in sales that same year.

About Sparkling Ice Beverages

Sparkling Ice beverages combine sparkling water, natural flavors, fruit juice and vitamins to offer great tasting, lightly carbonated beverages. Available in thirteen refreshing flavors: Black Raspberry, Orange Mango, Pink Grapefruit, Kiwi Strawberry, Coconut Pineapple, Pomegranate Blueberry, Peach Nectarine, Lemon Lime, Crisp Apple, Cherry Limeade, Strawberry Watermelon, Black Cherry and new in 2016 Grape Raspberry. Sparkling Ice Lemonades, launched in 2013, are available in two refreshing flavors: Classic Lemonade and Strawberry Lemonade. Sparkling Ice Teas launched nationally in 2015 and include Peach Tea, Raspberry Tea, Lemon Tea and Half & Half flavors.

Sparkling Ice is part of the Talking Rain family of beverages, and retails for $1.19-$1.29. To locate Sparkling Ice, visit www.sparklingice.com/locate/.