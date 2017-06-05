Sparkling Ice & WhoHaha Launch Original Web Series

Preston, WA (June 5, 2017) – Talking Rain Beverage Company®, the makers of Sparkling Ice® flavored sparkling waters, announces today its partnership with Hearst Digital Media’s Cosmopolitan.com and Elizabeth Banks’ digital media company WhoHaha, to launch the original female-centric comedy web series, TEMP(orary). This announcement marks the first time Cosmopolitan and WhoHaha have worked together on a scripted comedy series with a brand partner.

The two-month partnership with Cosmopolitan and WhoHaha is an extension of Sparkling Ice’s new Be Not Bland™ integrated marketing campaign that launched earlier this year. Be Not Bland embraces authenticity and individuality, celebrating the people, places and personalities that fill life with flavor and “not bland” moments.

“As part of our multi-faceted national advertising campaign, Be Not Bland, teaming up with Cosmopolitan and WhoHaha to launch a scripted comedy series was a natural fit for us,” said Brian Kuz, Chief Marketing Officer of Talking Rain. “Similar to our campaign, the web series elevates every day, bland moments through a fun and comical script. We’re proud to have partnered with Cosmopolitan and WhoHaha on these webisodes that are not only memorable, but truly resonate with our brand.”

TEMP(orary) is a series of four short episodes chronicling the trials and tribulations of codependent millennials, Sam and Lexi, as they set out to find their respective paths in life. The scripted series was created and written by leading cast members, Chrissie Fit (Pitch Perfect 2 & 3) and Cyrina Fiallo (Disney Channel).

“Our philosophy is always audience-first. One of the most important things we can do for our marketing partners is deliver video to our audience that they love and share,” said Lee Sosin, Senior Vice President, Hearst Digital Media. “Sparkling Ice and WhoHaha have been fantastic collaborators and we are excited to deliver this comedy series to the millions of women who engage with Cosmopolitan each day.”

Other notable cast members include Brittany Snow (Pitch Perfect), Elizabeth Henstridge (Marvel’s Agents of Shield), Utkarsh Ambudkar (The Mindy Project), Dana Powell (Modern Family), and Elizabeth Banks in a voice over role.

“Our mission at WhoHaha is to create opportunities for funny female voices, and we’re thrilled to have partnered with both Hearst and Sparkling Ice to bring these great characters to life,” said WhoHaha Co-Founder and CEO, Luigi Picarazzi.

Launching today on Cosmpolitan and WhoHaha, each episode organically incorporates Sparkling Ice product to increase brand awareness of the zero-calorie, carbonated beverage line. Additionally, episodes ofTEMP(orary) will also be featured on Cosmopolitan’s and WhoHaha’s social channels.

To view the full webisodes, please visitYouTube Playlist: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLrx4fxhgMUOa5boxmmN0y3VdxUJfJjzCP

For more information about Sparkling Ice, please visit: www.sparklingice.com.

About Sparkling Ice Beverages

Sparkling Ice beverages combine sparkling water, natural flavors, fruit juice and vitamins to offer great tasting, lightly carbonated beverages. Available in thirteen refreshing flavors: Black Raspberry, Orange Mango, Pink Grapefruit, Kiwi Strawberry, Coconut Pineapple, Pomegranate Blueberry, Peach Nectarine, Lemon Lime, Crisp Apple, Cherry Limeade, Strawberry Watermelon, Black Cherry and new in 2016 Grape Raspberry. Sparkling Ice Lemonades, launched in 2013, are available in two refreshing flavors: Classic Lemonade and Strawberry Lemonade. Sparkling Ice Teas launched nationally in 2015 and include Peach Tea, Raspberry Tea, Lemon Tea and Half & Half flavors.

Sparkling Ice is part of the Talking Rain family of beverages, and retails for $1.19-$1.29. To locate Sparkling Ice, visit www.sparklingice.com/locate/.

About Hearst Digital Media

Hearst Digital Media reaches nearly 80 million site visitors each month [comScore] and 132 million social media followers, with 22 digital brands including Cosmopolitan, ELLE, Marie Claire, Esquire, Good Housekeeping, Harper’s BAZAAR, Seventeen, and Delish. The portfolio also includes Sweet, a collaboration with Snapchat on its Discover platform. Hearst Magazines is a unit of Hearst (www.hearst.com), one of the nation’s largest diversified media information and services companies.

About WhoHaha

As a digital media company dedicated to discovering, featuring and distributing the web’s funniest female-centric comedy, WhoHaha delights our audience of millions with a daily dose of laughter. WhoHaha supports select comedy creators with needed development and production resources at their in-house studio so their content is made and voices are heard. WhoHaha creators co-develop and star in WhoHaha’s original web series, stand-up comedy shows, live Facebook broadcasts and sponsored campaigns. Movie studios, television networks and consumer brands all count on WhoHaha to create original branded content that engages their social-minded audiences. Co-founded by Hollywood director, producer and actress, Elizabeth Banks and CEO of Digital Media Management, Luigi Picarazzi, WhoHaha has been prominently featured by Ad Age, Forbes and Variety. At WhoHaha, fans, creators and brands are welcome. For more information, please visit: www.WhoHaha.com or find us on all social channels.