Steaz Announces Expanded Distribution of New Cactus Water Product Line

Doylestown, PA (April 26, 2017) — Steaz, the nation’s top selling organic and fair trade green tea-based beverage company, announced expanded distribution of Steaz Cactus Water, the brand’s newest product line boasting an ultra-hydrating blend of prickly pear juice and certified organic green tea. The functional and flavorful beverages are now available at Sprouts, Pharmaca and New Seasons retailers nationwide, bringing Steaz Cactus Water into over 300 new retail locations. This expansion builds on Steaz’s existing partnerships with Sprouts and New Seasons, where the brand’s Iced Green Tea and Organic Energy product lines are also currently available, while beginning a new one with Pharmaca.

“We’re pleased to enhance our retail partnerships to provide consumers with greater accessibility to healthy, organic and flavorful beverage alternatives,” said Linda Barron, CEO of Steaz. “By extending the availability of our product lines to retailers and grocery stores, we enable our loyal customers to find their favorite tea-based drinks on-the-go while introducing the benefits of Steaz to a wider audience.”

Expanding distribution within these channels will allow millions of loyal customers to have access to even more of their favorite Steaz beverages. These new Cactus Water distributors for 2017 are laying the foundation for an aggressive approach in 2018, where the goal is to have all three of Steaz’s product lines available in every market.

As the summer season approaches, Steaz Cactus Water is an ideal option for customers seeking organic refreshment that also tastes great. Cactus Water combines functional ingredients that naturally contain vitamins and antioxidants, may reduce inflammation, and are ultra hydrating. Each 12 ounce can contains the same amount of electrolytes as other functional waters, such as coconut water, but with nearly half the calories and sugar. Steaz’s Cactus Waters are also the only organic cactus water beverages currently available on the market, and are the only cactus water product that combines prickly pear cactus juice with green tea and natural flavors.

With the new integration of Cactus Water within these stores, Steaz will generate more awareness and encourage more trial on Steaz as well as increase sales in all channels as consumers will now be looking out for the product. To locate a retailer or to learn more about Steaz products, visitwww.steaz.com

About Steaz

Steaz is a brand of flavorful, great tasting, all natural, organic and fair trade green tea based beverages in three healthy and delicious product lines – iced green teas, energy drinks and cactus water beverages. Since 2002, Steaz has continued to provide fans with better, high quality beverages while maintaining a strong socially responsible relationship with their ingredient partners around the world. Steaz’s pride is anchored in their Organic certification and dedication to fair trade, supporting sustainable farming around the world. For more information, visit http://www.steaz.com/.