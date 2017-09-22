Talking Rain Beverage Company to Offer Financial Aid Through Kaleidoscope

MINNEAPOLIS, MN (Sept. 21, 2017) /PRNewswire/ — Kaleidoscope, whose cloud-based scholarship marketplace connects corporations and foundations to students, has announced it will award five scholarships to college-bound students on behalf of Talking Rain Beverage Company.

The Preston, Washington-based Talking Rain, which manufactures and distributes Sparkling Ice® flavored water, will approach more than 1,500 U.S. high schools and award five $5,000 scholarships to qualified students.

“Giving back is a part of our company’s DNA,” said Nina Morrison, VP of Public Relations at Talking Rain. “Since 1987, we have partnered with a number of cause-related organizations. We’re very excited to partner with Kaleidoscope to connect tomorrow’s leaders with the educational opportunities they deserve.”

Minneapolis-based Kaleidoscope designs, administers and hosts branded scholarship programs in a cloud-based marketplace. The company connects corporations and foundations directly to students looking for scholarships.

“We are thrilled to partner with a successful business that is known for having successful philanthropic programs,” said Greg Dehn, chief executive of Kaleidoscope. “We’re happy to administer a program that is both cost efficient and time saving, and that will connect them quickly with students who will make the most of this amazing opportunity. This program isn’t just about GPAs, but also about finding those students with passion and determination to accomplish their goals.”

Students applying for The Sparkling Ice® Flavorful Futures Scholarship Program will be evaluated based on academic achievement and the creativity of their application. The application is designed to showcase their individuality and outline their plans for using higher education to further develop their gifts.

The application period began on September 15, 2017, and ends on February 15, 2018. To begin the application process, interested students should go to https://www.bnbscholarship.com and click on the “apply now” button. On the login page, click on “sign up” to create a new Kaleidoscope account. Applicants can login using Facebook, Google or Twitter credentials, or create a new username and password. Applicants will be asked to fill out a profile, and to upload other supporting documents.

About Kaleidoscope

Kaleidoscope offers a cloud-based scholarship marketplace that connects scholarship funders with students. The company’s marketplace harnesses industry know-how and cloud technology to provide scholarship funders a digital, white-labeled program that celebrates their brand. At a cost of less than 5 percent of total disbursement, Kaleidoscope improves financial output and delivers outcomes while providing a friction-free “common application” experience that student applicants love.

For more information please visit https://www.mykaleidoscope.com/

About Talking Rain® Beverage Company

An iconic brand in the Seattle-area for more than 30 years, Talking Rain is a Washington-based beverage company situated in the foothills of the Cascade Mountains. This innovative company is outselling global brands in flavor-categories across the U.S., while beginning to find success internationally with the brand’s bold-flavored, lightly carbonated sparkling water.

A part of the Talking Rain product portfolio for over 25 years, Sparkling Ice® beverages were often overlooked, until a major organizational shift in 2010 where the new leadership team refocused the company’s efforts on this diamond in the rough. At that time, Talking Rain started to build a strong marketing, sales and manufacturing team to focus efforts on this flavored, zero-calorie carbonated beverage, which was quietly building a strong following in the Northwest since entering the marketplace.

Since 2011, this strategic focus on Sparkling Ice has ignited the brand, resulting in 5900% sales growth from 2010-2015, and surpassing $650 million in sales that same year.

For more information please visit www.talkingrain.com.

About Sparkling Ice Beverages

Sparkling Ice beverages combine sparkling water, natural flavors, fruit juice and vitamins to offer great tasting, lightly carbonated beverages. Available in seventeen refreshing flavors: Black Raspberry, Orange Mango, Pink Grapefruit, Kiwi Strawberry, Coconut Pineapple, Pomegranate Blueberry, Peach Nectarine, Lemon Lime, Crisp Apple, Cherry Limeade, Strawberry Watermelon, Black Cherry and Grape Raspberry. Sparkling Ice Lemonades, launched in 2013, are available in two refreshing flavors: Classic Lemonade and Strawberry Lemonade. Sparkling Ice Teas launched nationally in 2015 and includes two flavors: Half & Half and Peach Tea. Sparkling Ice is part of the Talking Rain family of beverages, and retails for $1.19-$1.29. To locate Sparkling Ice, visit www.sparklingice.com/locate/