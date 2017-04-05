True Drinks Announces AquaBall 6-pack Distribution at Food Lion

IRVINE, CA (April 5, 2017) — True Drinks Holdings, Inc., makers of AquaBall Naturally Flavored Water, the healthiest children’s beverage on the market with no sugar, preservatives, calories, or artificial flavors, is pleased to announce distribution of AquaBall 6-packs at Food Lion.

AquaBall is now available in 6-packs at all Food Lion locations in three flavors: fruit punch, berry frost, and grape. In addition to adding 6-packs on shelf, True Drinks is working hard to make consumers aware of the brand, marketing AquaBall with in-store kiosk entry points, coupons, product samples and placement in Food Lion’s new items center, as well as placing ads in direct mail circulars and on mobile platforms.

Kevin Pruitt, Category Manager at Food Lion, commented, “Parents don’t buy one bottle of water; they buy 24-packs of water or ten-packs of a juice drink. Multi-packs get AquaBall onto the playing field. True Drinks supports the brand, and, for category managers like myself, those different points of disruption are great ways to make the customer aware of the item.”

Kevin Sherman, CEO of True Drinks, added, “Food Lion is a big part of the expansion of our multi-pack presence in grocery. With our goal of ending the trends of juvenile diabetes and childhood obesity, this pack can really make a difference in children’s health. For instance, The American Heart Association recommends that children should not consume more than three to four teaspoons of sugar a day; however, the average juice box contains approximately four and half teaspoons of sugar per serving and the average juice pouch contains approximately five teaspoons of sugar. Children are essentially consuming their daily recommended sugar intake with just one serving of these excessive sugary beverages. It creates a compounding effect when children drink three to four of these beverages a day. The effects of this sugar consumption are wreaking havoc on today’s youth sending the numbers of obese, diabetic and pre-diabetic children skyrocketing. As AquaBall finds its way into the everyday lunch boxes of children across the country, we can make a significant cut into the excessive sugar consumption associated with the beverages kids drink.”

About Food Lion

Food Lion, based in Salisbury, N.C., since 1957, has more than 1,000 stores in 10 Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states and employs more than 63,000 associates. By leveraging its longstanding heritage of low prices and convenient locations, Food Lion is working to own the easiest full shop grocery experience in the Southeast, anchored by a strong commitment to affordability, freshness and the communities it serves. Through Food Lion Feeds, the company has committed to provide 500 million meals to individuals and families in need by the end of 2020. Food Lion is a company of Delhaize America, a U.S. division of Zaandam-based Royal Ahold Delhaize Group. For more information, visit www.foodlion.com.

About True Drinks, Inc.

True Drinks Holdings, Inc., the holding company for True Drinks, Inc., is a healthy beverage provider which produces AquaBall™ Naturally Flavored Water. AquaBall is a healthy alternative to the other products in the children’s beverage market. True Drinks has licensing agreements with Disney and Marvel for use of their characters on bottles of AquaBall™. AquaBall™ is a naturally flavored, vitamin-enhanced, zero-calorie, preservative-free, dye-free, sugar-free alternative to juice and soda. AquaBall™ is currently available in four flavors: fruit punch, grape, strawberry lemonade and berry. Their target consumers: kids, young adults, and their guardians, are attracted to the product by the entertainment and media characters on the bottle and continue to consume the beverage because of its healthy benefits and great taste. For more information, please visit www.aquaballdrink.com and www.truedrinks.com. Investor information can be found at www.truedrinks.com/investor-relations/. Proudly made in the USA.