True Drinks Extends Disney Licensing Agreement for Major Entertainment Properties Through 2019

IRVINE, CA (Marketwired — May 22, 2017) — True Drinks Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK: TRUU), makers of AquaBall® Naturally Flavored Water, the healthiest children’s beverage on the market with no sugar, preservatives, calories, or artificial flavors, today announced that the two companies are extending their strategic licensing agreement on similar terms for major Disney entertainment properties including Disney Princess, Disney Frozen, Disney Mickey Mouse & Friends, and Marvel Avengers through 2019.

The renewed licensing agreement extends True Drinks’ rights to major Disney characters for an additional two years, running through March 31, 2019. True Drinks will continue to utilize Disney’s kid-friendly characters on AquaBall packaging to market its healthy line of naturally flavored water to children.

“We are thrilled to extend our licensing agreement with Disney for an additional two years and proud to work with the Disney Consumer Products division on our shared mission to provide products that encourage families to make healthy food choices that will set kids up for success,” said James Greco, CEO of True Drinks. “As a young brand, Disney has been a tremendous benefit to drive brand awareness for AquaBall, attract interest from parents, and get children excited about a beverage that is good for them.”

For more information, or to visit the AquaBall store locator, please visit www.aquaballdrink.com.

About True Drinks, Inc.

True Drinks Holdings, Inc., the holding company for True Drinks, Inc., is a healthy beverage provider which produces AquaBall® Naturally Flavored Water. AquaBall is a healthy alternative to the other products in the children’s beverage market. True Drinks has licensing agreements with Disney and Marvel for use of their characters on bottles of AquaBall®. AquaBall® is a naturally flavored, vitamin-enhanced, zero-calorie, preservative-free, dye-free, sugar-free alternative to juice and soda. AquaBall® is currently available in four flavors: fruit punch, grape, strawberry lemonade and berry. Their target consumers: kids, young adults, and their guardians, are attracted to the product by the entertainment and media characters on the bottle and continue to consume the beverage because of its healthy benefits and great taste. For more information, please visit www.aquaballdrink.com and www.truedrinks.com. Investor information can be found at www.truedrinks.com/investor-relations/. Proudly made in the USA.