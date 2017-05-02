True Nopal Cactus Water Expands Distribution

Scottsdale, AZ (May 1, 2017) – True Nopal, the number one selling cactus water brand in the world and innovator of the category, announced today that it continues to expand its distribution. The expansion includes new distribution in Guam, expanded new stores in existing retailers such as Whole Foods, adding Arizona to the growing list, additional stores in HEB Texas, further expansion in Albertsons / Safeway in Louisiana, Texas and the Intermountain region and additional size options in all Sprouts Farmers Markets nationally.

“Expansion for True Nopal, in these top tier new and existing stores, is paramount for the brand and allows True Nopal to extend our reach to new consumers, said Tom Zummo, CEO and Founder of True Nopal Cactus Water. “We are pleased with the growth and awareness of the Cactus Water Category as a whole, with the category receiving a lot of attention and enthusiasm because of the low calorie, great taste and exceptional nutritional properties.” He went on to say, “Since our beginning, True Nopal has remained true to its roots, by offering customers the lowest calorie and lowest sugar content cactus water on the market. This is one of the reasons that True Nopal has been able to create a great community of loyal “True Fans” who live a healthy and active lifestyle, from marathon runners and yogi’s to professional athletes such as Dannell Ellerbe from the New Orleans Saints. We are thrilled that our core demographics continues to expand as an increasing audience finds itself looking for great tasting, healthier alternatives in their daily consumption habits.”

For more information or to find a local retailer near you, readers can visit www.truenopal.com

About True Nopal

True Nopal, is the number one selling Cactus Water brand in the world and the innovator of the category. True Nopal believes in providing products that are both good tasting and good for you by helping support a active, healthy lifestyle. We are passionate about doing things that are good for the environment by maintaining a faithful commitment to preserving and sustaining the planet with a socially conscious effort to help make our world a better place.

For more information, please call 480-636-8044 or visit www.truenopal.com