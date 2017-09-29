Vuka ‘Upgrades’ Their Sales Department

Vuka Natural Energy Drinks is pleased to announce the appointment of Upgrade Partners, LLC as their brand sales management agency in the natural and specialty grocery channels. Upgrade Partners will have primary responsibility for wholesale and retail customer contact and development in these channels, as well as integrating with Vuka’s food broker partners on the growth of the brand.

Upgrade Partners, LLC is a group of industry sales management veterans, each with decades of industry achievement, who partner with existing or emerging companies in the ‘better for you’ CPG arena in the North American marketplace and provide ‘hands on’ services in Sales Planning, Sales Management, Promotional Planning & Execution and Sales Analysis, all aimed at producing sustainable and profitable brand growth for their clients. More information is available at www.upgradepartners.com.