WTRMLN WTR CEO Christine Perich Steps Down

WTRMLN WTR CEO Christine Perich has stepped down from her role due to personal health reasons, according to a statement this morning from parent company World Waters.

Perich, who joined the high pressure processed juice brand in January after spending 16 years at Colorado-based beer company New Belgium Brewing, will remain in an advisory role through the fall and “continue to support the growth of WTRMLN WTR ongoing,” according to the company. WTRMLN WTR co-founder Jody Levy will step in as interim CEO, effective immediately.

“We wish Christine a full and speedy recovery, and look forward to her continued support ongoing”, Levy said in an email. “In the meantime, I am working closely with WTRMLN WTR’s amazing senior leadership team, board of directors, and our dedicated employees to advance our shared promise to deliver clean functional hydration that improves the wellbeing of people and our planet.”

Speaking to BevNET, Levy added: “Our culture and our tribe is the most important thing to us. Real life comes first and we are all there to support Christine.”