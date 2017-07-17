ZICO Coconut Water Embraces ‘What’s Inside is Everything’ Message with National Survey

EL SEGUNDO, California (July 13, 2017) – Today, ZICO® Coconut Water™ announces a new, national survey, that explores what is “at the core” of each us, and how one’s filter and perspective on life -whether it be different attitudes or mindsets, can impact life’s journey.

The survey kicks off the second wave of the brand’s What’s Inside is Everything™ campaign, embracing the notion that like its original and bestselling ZICO Natural Coconut Water, which is 100% coconut water, being true to your nature and who you are at the core is powerful beyond measure. ZICO® hopes to inspire individuals across the country to evaluate what they are made of at their core, and bring to life the empowering notion to live more authentically and pursue their goals and ambitions.

The ZICO® “At the Core” Survey found that Americans are not afraid to take action in their lives to stay true to themselves and listen to their hearts. In fact, that determination has resulted in nearly 3 in 4 Americans making lifestyle changes in the last year, specifically to pursue personal goals or ambitions. And those who haven’t, regret it: 72% of Americans admitted they have missed out on an opportunity (from their personal life to work life, hobbies and more) because they didn’t “go with their gut.”

“In my own life, I’ve learned the power and importance of staying true to who you are,” said ZICO Brand Ambassador of four years, Jessica Alba. “Some of my greatest successes have come from following my own ‘inner voice’ and pursuing my dreams despite the naysayers, which is why ZICO’s ‘What’s Inside is Everything’ campaign message resonated with me in such a big way. I’m thrilled to continue encouraging others to embrace this message.”

To help bring to life the brand’s What’s Inside is Everything™ message, ZICO will roll-out a series of experiential events this summer, kicking off these events at Astor Place Plaza in New York City on Thursday, July 20th. ZICO will open the pop-up event to the public from 9am – 5pmEST and invites consumers to stop by and enjoy discovering what they are made of through a series of interactive activations, while sampling what ZICO is made of.

“If we allow it, society will constantly reinforce that we are not enough; that we’re supposed to achieve a certain level of success or follow a specific lifestyle,” said Meghann Seidner, ZICO Vice President of Marketing. “But, the truth is, we are more than enough. We believe in digging deep to understand what makes us tick and celebrating what uniquely makes us who we are; in following our own inner compass. And, we at ZICO know what we’re made of – our original and bestselling ZICO Natural is just 100% Coconut Water with nothing added, nothing removed. We’re excited to help folks discover that when you’re true to what you are made of – true to your core, that’s when your best-self shines.”

The nationally-representative “At the Core” Survey uncovered key truths on what Americans are made of, and also identified the goals, motivations and ambitions that drive them to live their most authentic lives. Key findings include:

Come on, Get Happy. Americans are loving life right now, with 52% saying happiness describes their most recent emotional state. Perhaps this happiness stems from making magic happen in their personal lives, with 1 in 3 Americans saying they’ve already achieved most of their personal goals and 88% proclaiming their pride for the life they currently lead.

Americans are loving life right now, with 52% saying happiness describes their most recent emotional state. Perhaps this happiness stems from making magic happen in their personal lives, with 1 in 3 Americans saying they’ve already achieved most of their personal goals and 88% proclaiming their pride for the life they currently lead. Shape of You. The top two factors Americans believe have had the most profound impact on who they are today are having traveled to another city or country (42%) and having dedicated time to a new hobby or skill (42%). Additionally, 87% of Americans agree that the place they were raised has a significant impact on who they are today. “The apple doesn’t fall far from the tree” also rings true: 68% of Americans believe that their personal passions and interests are similar to that of their parents’.

The top two factors Americans believe have had the most profound impact on who they are today are having traveled to another city or country (42%) and having dedicated time to a new hobby or skill (42%). Additionally, 87% of Americans agree that the place they were raised has a significant impact on who they are today. “The apple doesn’t fall far from the tree” also rings true: 68% of Americans believe that their personal passions and interests are similar to that of their parents’. Listen Up. When facing tough life decisions, 62% of Americans are more likely to listen to themselves, compared to a friend or family member (39%), showing the weight they place on their own opinions.

Furthermore, the “At the Core” Survey discovered outlooks on life, love and listening to what‘s inside, and how these self-identifying qualities effect one’s success, happiness, relationships, and more. Additional findings include:

Go Getters. Those who identify as free-spirited (77%) are more likely to have made a lifestyle change in the last year specifically to pursue a personal goal than those who aren’t free-spirited (66%). Additionally, those who say they are confident are 2x as likely to have already achieved their personal goals as those who aren’t confident.

Those who identify as free-spirited (77%) are more likely to have made a lifestyle change in the last year specifically to pursue a personal goal than those who aren’t free-spirited (66%). Additionally, those who say they are confident are 2x as likely to have already achieved their personal goals as those who aren’t confident. Love Ferns. Over half of Americans describe their “romance personality” as a fern – meaning they’re self-sufficient and low maintenance when in a relationship. Others said cactus (26%) – prickly on the outside but sweet on the inside and vine (17%). – protective but clingy

In addition to a continuing partnership with Jessica Alba as Brand Ambassador, ZICO® will further share the #InsideIsEverything message through various consumer touch-points in key markets across the US, including, large-scale digital and social campaigns, national print advertisements, out-of-home events and various consumer-facing experiential activations across the country, as well as an ongoing partnership with iHeart Radio and their newest podcast series, iHeartRadio’s Label Defiers with ZICO Coconut Water, highlighting movers and shakers who have found success through a life of authenticity.

For more #InsideIsEverything inspiration, head on over to ZICO.com, or be our friend on our Tumblr, ZICOcoconut.tumblr.com, Instagram.com/ZICOcoconut, Facebook.com/ZICOcoconut, Twitter.com/ZICOcoconut and Pinterest.com/ZICOcoconut.

About ZICO Beverages LLC.

Founded in 2004, ZICO Beverages LLC (pronounced Zee-co) is the maker of ZICO® Coconut Water™. Beyond the original, bestselling product, ZICO Natural Coconut Water, which is 100% not from concentrate coconut water with no sugar added 1, we’ve expanded our product lineup to include flavored coconut waters like Pineapple, Watermelon Raspberry, and Chocolate, along with Organic Fair Trade coconut water, and ZICO Chilled Juices; which combine chilled premium coconut water with mouthwatering fruit juice, including, Orange, Pineapple Mango, and Strawberry Banana. Regardless of the flavor or package size, all ZICO products feature 100% not from concentrate coconut water, that supports hydration with five naturally-occurring electrolytes. You used to have to shimmy up a tree and machete-open a coconut to experience the refreshing taste of coconut water, but not anymore. We climbed the tree for you®.

1 ZICO is not a low calorie or reduced calorie food. See nutrition facts for more information.

Methodological Notes:

The ZICO “At the Core” Survey was conducted by leading market research company, Wakefield Research (www.wakefieldresearch.com), among 1,000 nationally representative U.S. adults ages 18+ and 200 U.S. adults ages 18+ in each of 12 DMAs: Los Angeles, San Francisco, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Miami, D.C., Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas, Houston and Boston between May 5th and 19th, 2017, using an email invitation and an online survey. Quotas have been set to ensure reliable and accurate representation of the U.S. adult population ages 18+, and of the adult population 18 and older in each DMA.

Results of any sample are subject to sampling variation. The magnitude of the variation is measurable and is affected by the number of interviews and the level of the percentages expressing the results. For the nationally representative sample, the chances are 95 in 100 that a survey result does not vary, plus or minus, by more than 3.1 percentage points from the result that would be obtained if interviews had been conducted with all persons in the universe represented by the sample. For each individual DMA, the chances are 95 in 100 that a survey result does not vary, plus or minus, by more than 6.9 percentage points from the result that would be obtained if interviews had been conducted with all persons in the universe represented by the sample.