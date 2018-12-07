Alkaline Water Company Approved to Trade on NASDAQ Stock Market

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (OTCQB and TSXV: WTER), with products bottled under the trademark Alkaline88®, today announced that its shares of common stock have been approved for listing on The NASDAQ Capital Market (NASDAQ).

The Alkaline Water Company expects that its shares of common stock will begin trading on NASDAQ on December 10 under the ticker symbol “WTER.” The Alkaline Water Company will retain its listing on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV), also under the ticker symbol “WTER.”

“Today marks a significant milestone for The Alkaline Water Company as we execute on our disciplined growth strategy and continue to accelerate our momentum,” said Richard A. Wright, President and CEO of The Alkaline Water Company Inc. “As one of the fastest-growing, most innovative bottled water companies in the United States, we are confident that the strength of our brand, our unique value proposition for both retailers and consumers, and our great taste and clean label will enable us to continue to attract large retail partners and delight our customers. As we recently announced, our second fiscal quarter was yet another quarter of record sales and accelerating growth, and we expect continued growth into the second half of our fiscal year with upcoming product and partnership announcements.”

The Company expects to use its national footprint and strong retailer relationships as a platform to enter new markets in flavor- and CBD-infused alkaline water and other nutraceutical product lines. Recent announcements include:

A88 Infused Beverage Division Inc. (A88 Infused), with an initial product offering of: Hemp-derived CBD-infused Alkaline88® water Sparkling CBD Alkaline88® water Vitamin-infused CBD Alkaline88® water (including Vitamin B12 and chlorophyll)

Development of a robust product line within the A88 Infused subsidiary of new and innovative beverages, including: Vitamin-based “Energy” Alkaline88® water Naturally-flavored Alkaline88® water (including watermelon, blackberry, lemon, blood orange and peach mango)

Entered into Technology-Licensing Agreement with Infusion Biosciences, Inc. to provide A88 Infused with ready-to-drink natural hemp-extract formulations

Entered into Production Agreement with American Nutritional Products for the development of A88 Infused new product line

Expanded national distribution with availability in all 50 states at more than 47,000 retail locations, including top national grocery retailers Walmart, Kroger, Safeway-Albertsons and CVS.

“Today’s listing is an important step forward for our company, and the culmination of an intense period of hard-work, inspired product and business model innovation, and disciplined execution,” said Aaron Keay, Chairman of The Alkaline Water Company Inc. “With the increased visibility and liquidity that trading on the NASDAQ will provide, we will continue to expand our product lines, increase the visibility of our brand, and grow our presence with existing and additional retailers as we drive value for our shareholders.”

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. fully intends to comply with all federal, state, and local laws, rules and regulations as the Company develops its hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) infused alkaline water and other nutraceutical product lines. The Company will not pursue the production or sale of CBD-infused products until legally permitted and all necessary approvals have been obtained.

About The Alkaline Water Company Inc.

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (OTCQB and TSXV: WTER) is a leading producer of premium bottled alkaline drinking water sold under the brand name Alkaline88®. With its innovative, state-of-the-art, proprietary electrolysis process, the Company produces healthy, all-natural and great-tasting alkaline water for a balanced lifestyle. Founded in 2012, the Company is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, and focuses on national distribution and marketing for retail sale of Alkaline88®, one of the fastest growing premium bottled water brands on the market. To learn more about The Alkaline Water Company, please visit: www.thealkalinewaterco.com or connect on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or LinkedIn.

About Alkaline Water Products

Alkaline88®is a premier 8.8 pH balanced bottled alkaline drinking water, enhanced with Himalayan Pink Rock Salt, and the #1 selling bulk alkaline water in the United States. The product offers consumers the unique opportunity to purchase alkaline water in conveniently packaged 500-milliliter, 700-milliliter, 1-liter, 1.5-liter, 3-liter and 1-gallon sizes. Alkaline88® is available in over 40,000 retailers in all 50 states, including national retailers such as Safeway/Albertsons, Walmart, Kroger, CVS, and other top regional and local supermarket chains. To find a retailer near you visit: http://thealkalinewaterco.com/about-us/locations/

