B’More Organic Enters 7-Eleven with New Packaging

BALTIMORE — B’more Organic announces it has launched its organic protein smoothies with no added sugar in 200+ Mid-Atlantic 7-Eleven stores with its new packaging in a 12.8oz bottle, from New Jersey to Virginia.

“This is exactly why we started this company; we wanted to provide a convenient source of clean protein for busy people on the run,” said Founder Andrew Buerger. “7-Eleven is the epitome of convenience. We’re glad that more people will have access to our healthy grab & go smoothies.”

B’more Organic makes organic protein smoothies based on Icelandic-style drinkable yogurt called skyr. Each smoothie contains 25-30g of protein, immune-boosting probiotics and no added sugar. The grass-fed skim milk comes from ethically sourced sustainable family farms.

7-Eleven is the first retailer to roll out their smaller 12.8oz size. B’more Organic’s research showed that most people felt this was a much better size for one sitting, rather than 16oz. Additionally, the vibrant new look will pop on shelves and mountain-centric design hones in on the founder’s charitable giving to nonprofit, Jodi’s Climb for Hope.

These moves into the C-Store channel will help B’more Organic towards its mission to taking a bite out of disease by providing an even more convenient healthy product and donating back to charity. As a Certified B Corporation, B’more Organic donates 1% of all sales to Jodi’s Climb for Hope, a nonprofit raising money for promising breast cancer and MS research underway at Johns Hopkins Medicine, located on the Baltimore campus. Jodi’s Climb for Hope was founded by Andrew Buerger as well.

About B’More Organic

Founded in Baltimore, B’More Organic is rapidly spreading its retail footprint to bring protein-rich skyr to U.S. consumers in the form of creamy skyr smoothies. B’More Organic’s smoothies are made from Icelandic-style skyr yogurt, with up to 30 grams of protein, no added sugar and probiotic cultures in each bottle and sold in retailers like Whole Foods Mid-Atlantic, Wegmans, Kroger Publix and more. B’More Organic is a certified B Corporation, dedicated to sustainable business practices. The grass-fed organic milk used in its smoothies (available in Plain Skyr, Banana, Mango Banana, Strawberry, Vanilla, Caffe Latte and now Coconut) comes from small, fourth generation family operated farms. B’More Organic is USDA Certified Organic, GMO-free and gluten-free. B’More Organic donates one percent of its sales to Jodi’s Climb for Hope, a nonprofit that raises money to fund research on breast cancer and Multiple Sclerosis. For more information about B’More Organic please visit www.bmoreorganic.com.