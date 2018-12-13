BodyArmor Sports Drink Names Brent Hastie President

WHITESTONE, N.Y. – BodyArmor, the fastest-growing sports drink in the category, announced that Brent Hastie will join the team as president effective March 2019. Hastie will report directly toFounder and Chairman, Mike Repole.

Hastie will take the helm at BodyArmor in March of 2019 and will oversee all aspects of the business as the brand continues to expand retail distribution, kicks off its first full year being distributed by Coca-Cola bottlers and looks to expand globally. The Coca-Cola Company purchased a minority stake in BodyArmor in August 2018 and BodyArmor is now distributed within the Coca-Cola system in most of the country.

“Brent’s tremendous experience in the beverage industry and within The Coca-Cola Company will be invaluable to BodyArmor as we grow within the Coca-Cola system,” said Mike Repole, Founder and Chairman, BodyArmor. “I have known Brent for many years and not only has he built an impressive track record of accomplishments in the industry but his tireless work ethic and strategic vision and excitement for BodyArmor make him the perfect addition to our leadership team to help us achieve our goal of becoming the #1 global sports and premium hydration drink by 2025.”

Hastie is a 10+-year veteran of the beverage industry, most recently serving as Chief Financial and Supply ChainOfficer of Coca-Cola North America. He has held several other positions during his time at Coca-Cola including SVP of Strategy and Planning and President of Active Lifestyle brands, where he managed the glaceau business after acquisition. He earned a B.S. in Chemical Engineering from the Georgia Institute of Technology, and received anM.B.A. from Harvard University

“I look forward to joining BodyArmor and being part of a dynamic, fast-moving team that is revolutionizing the sports and premium hydration category,” Hastie said. “I’m excited about the vision Mike Repole and his leadership team have set for BodyArmor, and look forward to working with the Coca-Cola system as we expand this amazing brand for the future – not only in the U.S. but globally.”

BodyArmor is set to finish 2018 with more than $400 million in retail sales and an 8 share in the sports drink category. Earlier this year, BodyArmor launched a multi-million marketing campaign; and throughout 2018 BodyArmor has added more than 50,000 retail outlets including 7 Eleven and Walmart; became the official sports drink of the UFC and Team Penske; and just recently announced BodyArmor as the official sports drink of NCAA March Madness, the largest marketing partnership in the history of the company.

About BodyArmor Sports Drink

BodyArmor is a premium sports drink that provides superior hydration. It is packed with electrolytes, coconut water and vitamins and is low in sodium and high in potassium. Created in 2011 by Mike Repole and Lance Collins, BodyArmor contains natural flavors and sweeteners and no colors from artificial sources. In 2013, Kobe Bryant joined the BodyArmor team as one of the top shareholders in the company. In 2017, BodyArmor launched BodyArmor LYTE, which has all the same nutrients as BodyArmor Sports Drink but is naturally sweetened and has only 20 calories per serving; and BodyArmor SportWater, a premium sport water designed by athletes, for athletes with a performance pH 8+ and electrolytes for sport. In August 2018, The Coca-Cola Company purchased a minority stake in BodyArmor, making them the second largest shareholder behind Repole.