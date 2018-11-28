Ceres Fruit Smoothies to Go Now Available Through SnackNation

SAN DIEGO, Calif. – Ceres Fruit Smoothies to Go and On the Go Fusion Snacks are excited to be part of the newest SnackNation curation. SnackNation is a tech-enabled snack delivery service that helps consumers discover food they love through a hand-picked selection of great tasting snacks made with clean ingredients. The company also donates ten meals to a family in need for every box shipped through their partnership with Feeding America.

“We’re thrilled to offer our products through SnackNation,” said Martin Pamensky, President of StanMar International, which manages the distribution of both Ceres and On the Go products. “We’re extremely proud of our delicious, healthy snack options, and we know that once America tries them, they’ll fall in love with the taste of clean eating.”

With SnackNation’s service, you can skip the grocery lines and discover the high-quality products you crave, like Ceres Smoothies to Go.

A sippable fruit snack filled with the essential vitamins, minerals and nutrients your body craves, Smoothies to Go are the ideal way to get your “five-a-day” recommended servings of fruits and 100% of your daily Vitamin C. Free of fillers, GMOs and added sugars, these amazing Ceres Smoothies are pure and have a crisp taste of exotic real fruit into every grab-and-go pouch. Available in three mouthwatering flavors to satisfy your anytime cravings, enjoy the rich taste and real fruit texture of Mango, Tropical and Apple Berry 100% fruit blends, perfect for school lunches or as a quick, energizing pick-me-up on hikes, bike rides or wherever your active lifestyle takes you.

To satisfy those salty snack cravings, SnackNation offers new Edamame Fusion Blends by the master snack cultivators at On the Go Fusion Snacks. Serving up the best ingredients from around the world, On the Go offers a mouth-watering collection of edamame-based blends ideal for quick, convenient, protein-rich snacking. These delicious, nutritious snack mixes “put nature’s protein in your hands,” packing a one-two punch of fresh taste and natural, energy-boosting ingredients into every pouch. Good taste meets good-for-you, plant-based nutrition in three all-new gluten-free, peanut-free portable snack blends: Edamame & Goji Berry Fusion, Edamame & Tropical Fusion and Edamame & Berries Fusion.

“Our members expect innovative better-for-you products that fit into their busy lifestyles,” said SnackNation’s Director of Brands Jordan Cohen. “With their on-the-go convenience and clean ingredient profile, Ceres Smoothies To Go and On the Go Fusion snacks definitely fit that bill, and we can’t wait for members to try it.”

About SnackNation

SnackNation brings you nothing but clean, delicious food made with real ingredients. The company’s dedicated curation team scours hundreds of different snack options each month, with only the best-tasting healthier snack brands making it into their boxes. Every SnackNation product must pass a rigorous vetting process that includes an ingredient review, tasting panel data, and member feedback. All of SnackNation’s featured snacks adhere to Whole Foods’ Unacceptable Ingredients standards. Browse SnackNation’s snack box options at SnackNation.com, and learn more about Ceres 100% Puree Fruit Smoothies-to-Go at www.OrganicCeresJuices.com and On the Go Fusion Snacks at www.onthegosnacks.net.