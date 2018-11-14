Cheerwine Celebrates the Return of Holiday Punch Seasonal

SALISBURY, N.C. – Cheerwine, the family-owned soft drink from North Carolina, is bringing back its holiday beverage in style this year.

Cheerwine Holiday Punch is on shelves in the Carolinas now through Dec. 31, and the brand partnered with nine North Carolina mixologists to create “uniquely southern” mocktails and cocktails featuring its holiday beverage.

The refreshing cherry taste of Cheerwine is a staple of Carolina culture, and Cheerwine Holiday Punch joins that iconic flavor with bright, bubbly ginger ale and tangy pineapple.

“For generations, fans have used Cheerwine to make their own tasty recipes for sauces, desserts, floats, mixed drinks, punches and so much more,” said Joy Ritchie Harper, vice-president of marketing for Cheerwine and fifth-generation founding family member. “For Cheerwine Punch’s return this year, we wanted to provide some fresh culinary inspiration by sharing original recipes from some of North Carolina’s most unique and brilliant mixologists.”

Cheerwine’s ‘Uniquely Southern’ 2018

These partnerships with Carolina tastemakers are only the latest for Cheerwine. Earlier this year, the brand partnered with Charlotte-based culinary expert Heidi Bilottoto show southerners interesting ways to use Cheerwine in their own kitchens through short “how-to” videos available for viewing on the soft drink’s Facebook page.

Bilotto’s recipes include a Cheerwine Mug Cake, Cheerwine Baked Wings, Cheerwine Bourbon Glazed Ham and more – many of which are great choices for holiday dinners and parties.

Cheerwine’s holiday celebrations are the cherry on top of an exciting 2018 for the brand, rounding out a year of celebrating the unique and authentic parts of today’s South, from food to places to culture.

To learn more about Cheerwine, or to find a retailer near you, visit www.cheerwine.com.

About Cheerwine: Uniquely Southern

Created in 1917 by L.D. Peeler, Cheerwine is a one-of-a-kind soft drink with a unique cherry flavor. It is an iconic brand from Salisbury, North Carolina. Owned by the Carolina Beverage Corporation, the 101-year-old company is still privately owned and managed by the same founding family, five generations of whom have worked there. Cliff Ritchie leads Cheerwine as president and CEO. Available in supermarkets, restaurants, mass merchandisers and convenience stores in select states nationwide and cheerwine.com. For more information, follow Cheerwine on Facebook at facebook.com/cheerwine or on Twitter and Instagram @drinkcheerwine.