Christopher Davis and Caroline Tsay Nominated for Election to Coca-Cola Board of Directors

ATLANTA — The Board of Directors of The Coca-Cola Company today announced that business leaders Christopher Davis and Caroline Tsay have been nominated to stand for election to the board at the Company’s Annual Meeting of Shareowners in April.

Davis brings a background in investment management, while Tsay has experience in enterprise software and consumer internet. If the two nominees are elected, Coca-Cola’s board will grow from 14 to 16 members.

Davis, 52, is Chairman of Davis Advisors, an independent investment management firm founded in 1969. Davis oversees approximately $30 billion of client assets for both individuals and institutions worldwide.

Davis joined Davis Advisors in 1989 as a financial analyst. In 1995, he became a portfolio manager of the firm’s flagship funds, Davis New York Venture Fund and Selected American Shares. Prior to joining Davis Advisors, he served as a research analyst at Tanaka Capital Management and as an accountant at State Street Bank and Trust Co. Davis received a master’s degree with honors from the University of St. Andrews in Scotland.

Tsay, 36, is CEO of Compute Software Inc., a Mountain View, Calif.-based enterprise cloud infrastructure software company that is revolutionizing how businesses run in the cloud. Tsay previously served as Vice President and General Manager of Software at Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. (HPE).

Prior to HPE, Tsay held six years of product leadership roles across the consumer search, e-commerce and advertising businesses at Yahoo Inc. Prior to joining Yahoo in 2007, she spent three years at IBM Global Services as a senior consultant in supply chain and customer relationship management.

Tsay serves as a director for Morningstar Inc. and Rosetta Stone Inc. She has been recognized on The National Diversity Council’s Top 50 Most Powerful Women in Technology and the Silicon Valley Business Journal’s 40 Under 40. She earned a B.S. in computer science and an M.S. in management science and engineering, both from Stanford University.

“We have nominated Chris and Caroline to join our board because they would bring valuable expertise and new perspectives to our business,” said Muhtar Kent, Chairman of The Coca-Cola Company. “Chris has extensive financial experience in overseeing long-term investments, while Caroline has a technology background that spans several companies. Their skills and insights would help the board continue to help evolve and grow our business.”

If elected, Davis would serve on the board’s compensation committee, while Tsay would serve on the audit committee.

About The Coca-Cola Company

