Clear/Cut Phocus Launches Caffeinated Sparkling Water

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Clear/Cut Phocus has launched a first-of-its-kind premium sparkling water containing caffeine derived from green tea. Created as a refreshing, natural alternative to sugary, calorie-laden sodas and energy drinks, Phocus sparkling waters are specially formulated with L-Theanine for the steady release of energy.

“As active, health-conscious individuals, we found ourselves, like so many others, wanting to shift away from high sugar, artificially sweetened and otherwise unhealthy coffee and energy drinks, but still wanted a quality beverage that could deliver an energy boost,” said Tom O’Grady, CEO of Clear/Cut Phocus. “When nothing seemed to fit the bill, we set out to create Phocus, a great tasting energizing sparkling water without any of the ‘bad stuff’ that you’d find in most energy drinks and sodas.”

A pioneer in the sparkling water category, Phocus offers a solution for those seeking healthy energy and hydration. Each can contains approximately as much caffeine as a standard eight-ounce cup of coffee, and in addition to being Kosher, vegan, non-dairy, non-GMO, and gluten free, Phocus contains no calories, preservatives, sweeteners, or sodium. Phocus is currently available in four delicious flavors of sparkling water including Grapefruit, Cucumber, Blood Orange, Yuzu & Lime, and a natural sparkling water.

Developed in Louisville, Ky., Phocus is available in 11.5 oz. cans at select Louisville retailers and nationally online, for a suggested retail price of $1.99. For more information, please visit www.DrinkPhocus.com.

About Clear/Cut Phocus

Phocus is a first-of-its-kind naturally energizing sparkling water, containing caffeine derived from green tea. Using water sourced from Wisconsin, and purified using reverse osmosis, carbon towers and UV light filtration, Phocus has harnessed the best nature has to offer, to create a water that provides unparalleled zero-calorie refreshment. Unlike leading energy drinks and sodas, Phocus contains no calories, preservatives, sweeteners, or sodium, instead leveraging a unique blend of natural energy boosters, concentration enhancers and hydrating agents to keep drinkers fueled and focused. For more information, please visit www.drinkphocus.com and stay connected with Phocus on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter at @drinkphocus.