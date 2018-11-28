Editor’s Note: In Memoriam – Ryan Ziegelmann

Ryan Ziegelmann, president of Starbucks-owned organic beverage brand Evolution Fresh, passed away from cancer on November 8, the company told BevNET in an email. Ziegelmann, a frequent interview guest and attendee at BevNET Live, joined Starbucks in 2010 and had served as president of Evolution Fresh since 2016.

“[Ziegelmann] has worked with so many people and contributed so much during his eight years with Starbucks – he will be missed and we are grateful for all that he’s done for the Evolution Fresh partners and business,” the company wrote.

On behalf of the entire BevNET staff, we extend our condolences to Ryan’s family and loved ones at this time.