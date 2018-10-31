Elevator Talk: Boston Chai Party Brings Authentic Indian Chai to America

Our Elevator Talk pitch series showcases up-and-coming food and beverage brands within the industry. Meet the founders behind the hottest brands hitting the market and hear their plans to stand out on shelves. You can catch this series on BevNET and Instagram TV, with new pitches shared every week.

Vishal Tharpar, the CEO and co-founder of Boston Chai Party, is on a mission to bring authentic Indian chai to U.S. consumers. Tharpar states they have made over 150,000 cups of chai to perfect their recipe, which highlights notes of cardamom, fennel and black pepper. The company makes a commitment to providing a healthier chai, with no sugar or preservatives, while also ethically sourcing ingredients. The brand’s first product, which launched a few months ago, is a chai tea concentrate.

