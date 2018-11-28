Elevator Talk: HyVida Hydrogen-Infused Sparkling Water Brings Consumers Antioxidants

Our Elevator Talk pitch series showcases up-and-coming food and beverage brands within the industry. Meet the founders behind the hottest brands hitting the market and hear their plans to stand out on shelves. You can catch this series on BevNET and Instagram TV, with new pitches shared every week.

Rick Smith, President & CEO of HyVida, has engineered a functional sparkling water line by adding hydrogen gas. Incorporating hydrogen through a unique technology provides consumers a beverage with added antioxidants. With new technology and a unique concept, Smith has found developing a narrative the most challenging piece of the puzzle. He is looking towards the future, aiming to add branding and PR experts to share his company’s story and resonate with his target audience of women 20 to 50 years old. HyVida launched a few months ago and can be found in a few hundred stores and on Amazon.

Beverage startup? Practice your pitch and share your story with the industry.

Apply to Pitch >>