Elevator Talk: Lost Coast Roast Organic Cold Brew is Focused on Sustainability

Johnny Miller, the owner and co-founder of Lost Coast Roast, is focused on producing fair-trade, organic cold brewed coffee sourced from sustainable, shade-grown farms. The family business is rooted in Northern California and incorporates locally sourced milk from Humboldt Creamery as one of the four ingredients in its cold brew. Lost Coast Roast is currently in 200 stores, including Whole Foods in Northern California, aiming to catch the eye of health conscious consumers searching out an alternative to non-organic coffees and energy drinks. Looking ahead, the company is aims to increase brand awareness and invest in automated equipment to scale.

