Elevator Talk: Shaka Tea Takes Hawaii-Grown Mamaki Tea National

Our Elevator Talk pitch series showcases up-and-coming food and beverage brands within the industry. Meet the founders behind the hottest brands hitting the market and hear their plans to stand out on shelves. You can catch this series on BevNET and Instagram TV, with new pitches shared every week.

Shaka Tea Co-founder and President Bella Hughes aims to deliver an authentic Hawaii-grown mamaki tea to a broader audience. The herbal tea has no caffeine or added sugar and comes in a variety of island-inspired flavors. Hughes has made a commitment to regenerative agriculture farming practices with a focus on empowering the local mamaki farming community and economy. The company is targeting the second generation of natural and organic consumers who are conscious about what they consume and share with their families. The founders launched the brand in Hawaii in 2016 and have since relaunched nationally with KeHe and UNFI distribution partners.

