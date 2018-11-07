Elevator Talk: Susosu Introduces Hydrogen Mineral Water to the U.S.

Our Elevator Talk pitch series showcases up-and-coming food and beverage brands within the industry. Meet the founders behind the hottest brands hitting the market and hear their plans to stand out on shelves. You can catch this series on BevNET and Instagram TV, with new pitches shared every week.

Nadia Lizarazu, the Marketing Manager for Susosu Water, believes the U.S. will be next to ride the wave of Hydrogen Water, a product that has been popular in Japan for decades. Made with extra molecular hydrogen, the water has antioxidant properties. Susosu differentiates from competitors by using natural mineral water instead of purified water. The brand is targeting individuals with an interest in health and wellness and is available in organic markets and grocery stores.

