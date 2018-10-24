Elevator Talk: SZENT Excites Sense of Smell with New “Flavored” Waters

Our Elevator Talk pitch series showcases up-and-coming food and beverage brands within the industry. Meet the founders behind the hottest brands hitting the market and hear their plans to stand out on shelves. You can catch this series on BevNET and Instagram TV, with new pitches shared every week.

SZENT is reinventing the way people experience beverages. Chief Creative Officer, Maddie Grandbois, says the brand aims to shake up the flavored water category with a new spin, no added ingredients. Instead, the company has patented a polymer cap ring infused with essential oils that tricks the brain into believing you are tasting the flavor. While the brand believes millennials will be the first to catch on, they hope to expand their reach to other demographics with additional product lines in the future. SZENT recently launched nationwide on Amazon and is raising funds for a Series A round of investing.

