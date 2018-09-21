Expo East 2018: New Products Gallery

Natural Products Expo East 2018, held Sept. 12-15 at the Baltimore Convention Center, gave brands a platform to introduce new products and line extensions across a range of beverage categories. After highlighting a handful of new drinks in our show preview last week, check out the following gallery for a look at some of the other new and forthcoming innovations we saw at Expo East.

Hiball Hiball Organic energy drink brand Hiball showcased its return to the cold brew coffee category with a new three-SKU line of dairy-free coffees in 11 oz. cans. Available in Black, Original and Vanilla flavors, each contains 80 calories and 100-120 mg of caffeine per can, depending on the variety. hellowater kids hellowater kids At Expo East, fiber-infused water brand hellowater shared a first look at its new three-SKU line of kids beverages in 8 oz. bottles. In addition to 5g of fiber and no sugar, each flavor — Mixed Berry, Wild Grape and Orange Mango — will contain vitamins C and D. Rise Brewing Co. Rise Brewing Co. We reported on Rise Brewing Co.’s new oat milk-based canned latte earlier this summer, and although the nitro-infused product is still available exclusively via e-commerce until later this year, it picked up a NEXTY Award as the Best New Organic Beverage at this year’s show. VIBE VIBE Created by functional food product company MindFull, Vibe is a four-SKU line of naturally flavored organic black tea set to launch in stores in October. The line, available in 16.9 oz. Tetra Pak cartons, contains naturally occurring electrolytes its based ingredient, Flow Alkaline Spring Water. Heyday Coffee Heyday Coffee Heyday Coffee continued to expand its family of shelf-stable cold brew coffee products with the introduction of two new SKUs in 11 oz. cans: Dirty Chai, which contains 80 calories and 3g of sugar, and Caramel, which contains 40 calories and 6g of sugar. Forager Forager Forager Project debuted a new mango flavor for its drinkable probiotic cashewgurt line in 28 oz. bottles, as well as a new 48 oz. non-dairy organic “supermilk” that is fortified with 8g of protein, calcium, vitamin D, B-12 and DHA Omega 3. Oatly Oatly Having enjoyed success as a plant-based option for baristas working behind the coffee bar, oat milk maker Oatly has introduced a second variety of its Barista Edition line, Mocha. Bhakti Bhakti Chai maker Bhakti continued to expand its offerings with a new ready-to-drink line in 12 oz. bottles, all of which contain cashew milk. The line is available in Classic, Cold Brew Coffee and Mocha SKUs, in addition to sugar free Classic and Toasted Coconut flavors. Wandering Bear Wandering Bear Following the introduction of two new SKUs — Mocha with a Splash of Coconut Milk and Black with Splash of Cream — at the 2018 Summer Fancy Food Show , cold brew maker Wandering Bear showcased its new flavor at Expo East: Vanilla with a Splash of Coconut Milk. Cham Cold Brew Cham Cold Brew Cham Cold Brew Wellness Tea featured samples of its new three-SKU line of sparkling teas, available in Revive, Defense and Serenity. Each 12 oz. slim can contains 35 calories and around 9g of sugar and no citric acid, meaning the formulation is simply tea and juice. New Barn New Barn New Barn showcased two new additions to its portfolio of dairy-free almond milk-based products in 28 oz. multi-serve bottles, one featuring cold brew coffee and one with chocolate. Zupa Noma Zupa Noma At Expo East, drinkable soup brand ZUPA NOMA shared samples of Pumpkin Spice with Collagen, the second of the company’s “Collagen Collaboration” line released in conjunction with lifestyle brand Whole30. Each bottle contains 10g of grass-fed collagen protein.