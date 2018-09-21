Expo East 2018: New Products Gallery

Natural Products Expo East 2018, held Sept. 12-15 at the Baltimore Convention Center, gave brands a platform to introduce new products and line extensions across a range of beverage categories. After highlighting a handful of new drinks in our show preview last week, check out the following gallery for a look at some of the other new and forthcoming innovations we saw at Expo East.