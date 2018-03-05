Fairlife Adds Coffee Flavor to Core Power Protein Shake Line

CHICAGO — fairlife, LLC, a leading innovator in the dairy beverage industry, is proud to announce that Core Power protein shakes, its sports nutrition drink, is re-releasing the coffee flavor, a fan favorite from years ago. While its predecessor was a part of the “light” series with 20 grams of protein per serving, the new product delivers 26 grams per serving. Core Power Coffee is the latest addition to the company’s ever-growing line of high protein recovery shakes and with its relaunch in spring 2018, the entire Core Power collection will sport a refreshed look with sleek, modern packaging when it hits stores nationwide.

“The cult following for Core Power is strong among health-conscious athletes – from yogis and runners to weekend warriors and elite athletes – who want to build lean muscle and support healthy recovery. So much so that, after we discontinued the coffee flavor, we were inundated with passionate messages and inquiries from fans requesting that we bring back our oh-so-tasty caffeinated sports nutrition recovery drink,” said Sue McCloskey, dairy farmer and co-founder of fairlife, LLC. “We credit our very vocal and committed fans with the return of the coffee flavor. The many pleas we received made it clear that the coffee culture is a very important one to our consumers and, because we are committed to meeting their needs, we are excited to launch Core Power Coffee. We want our fans to know that we’re listening and always dedicated to delivering flavors that offer the taste, nutrition, and value that only fairlife can deliver.”

With 85grams of caffeine in each 11.5-ounce bottle, the NEW Core Power Coffee delivers a great caffeine kick with a strong, bold essence, and a delicious source of high-protein nutrition that refuels the body and provides energy to do and be more. Like all fairlife products, Core Power is lactose-free and uses high quality dairy protein from real cow’s milk, which naturally contains whey and casein proteins. The combination of fast-digesting whey proteins with slow-acting casein proteins is essential for athletic recovery because of its ability to provide a constant flow of amino acids and the essential nutrients needed to replenish a body and maximize post workout recovery while building and repairing lean muscles.

Core Power is available in two varieties, Original, which offers 26 grams of protein per serving, and Elite, which delivers 42 grams of protein per serving. The NEW coffee flavor is the fifth option in the Core Power Original line, which includes Chocolate, Vanilla, Banana, and Strawberry Banana. The Core Power Elite line has two flavors, Chocolate and Vanilla. fairlife’s roster of single-serve high-protein recovery shakes are already available nationally in retail outlets, grocery stores, and online for suggested retail prices of $2.99 (Original) and $3.99 (Elite).

For more information about Core Power and other fairlife products, please visit fairlife.com.

About fairlife, LLC

fairlife, LLC is a Chicago-based health food company that produces and markets delicious, nutrient dense milk beverages made using a cold filtration process to remove the lactose and sugars while maximizing the natural proteins, nutrients, and minerals found in cow’s milk. The company was founded in 2012 by Select Milk Producers, Inc., a group of dairy farmers dedicated to using exceptional cow care and sustainable farming practices to yield higher quality milk. This co-op includes Fair Oaks Farms, the flagship farm for fairlife, and provides all the milk for the company’s state-of-the-art plant in Michigan to produce all tasty, lactose-free fairlife products, including: fairlife ultra-filtered milk, the only cow’s milk with 50% more protein and 50% less sugar than other milks; Core Power, a high protein milkshake to help athletes and fitness enthusiasts build lean muscle and support healthy recovery; fairlife DHA, an ultra-filtered milk with DHA Omega-3 fatty acids to support brain health; and fairlife YUP!, a line of boldly flavored milks. NEW to the fairlife portfolio in fall 2018 is fairlife Smart Snacks, a healthy, hunger-curbing treat with protein, oats, honey, prebiotics, and a variety of antioxidants. In partnership with The Coca-Cola Company, all fairlife drinks are distributed to retail outlets nationwide. To learn more about fairlife and its collection of products, please visit fairlife.com or follow the company on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and Twitter.