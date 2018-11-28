Gallery: November’s New Product Launches

Sparkling Ice

Sparkling Ice has announced Cranberry Frost, a new limited seasonal offering for winter 2018, which will be available in select retail locations through the end of this year. The cranberry and ginger flavored SKU will also be part of a Limited Time Club Pack featuring the brand’s other seasonal flavors, Ginger Lime and Crisp Apple, which will be sold exclusively at Sam’s Club and BJ’s Wholesale Club.