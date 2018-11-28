Gallery: November’s New Product Launches

As November comes to a close, we recap some of the past month’s notable new product launches, including a pair of new premium teas from Tejava, plant-based holiday nogs from Good Karma, and a new entrant to the dairy free milk category.
Good Karma
Just in time for the winter holidays, flax milk maker Good Karma is introducing two dairy-free seasonal flavors, Pumpkin Spice Nog and Holiday Nog. Both products will be available in 1 qt. cartons for a suggested retail price of $2.99 at select retailers including Earth Fare, Market Basket, Fresh Thyme, Lucky’s, and Sprouts.
Hope & Sesame
Aiming to introduce sesame seeds as a new player in the plant-based alt-dairy market, Hope & Sesame launched this month with a five-SKU line of “sesame milks” which contain 8 grams of protein and 120 calories per serving. The brand is available in 1-liter cartons for a suggested retail price of $4.99.
Sparkling Ice
Sparkling Ice has announced Cranberry Frost, a new limited seasonal offering for winter 2018, which will be available in select retail locations through the end of this year. The cranberry and ginger flavored SKU will also be part of a Limited Time Club Pack featuring the brand’s other seasonal flavors, Ginger Lime and Crisp Apple, which will be sold exclusively at Sam’s Club and BJ’s Wholesale Club.
Tejava
As an extension of the brand’s ready-to-drink tea offerings, Tejava’s new Origins line launched this month with Hojicha Green Tea and Fujian Oolong Tea varieties. Positioned as a premium product in a 1 L glass bottle, both flavors are organic and unsweetened and are available for purchase in 3-packs from the company’s website.
Ugly
Zero calorie sparkling water maker Ugly added a fourth flavor to its U.S. product lineup this month: Watermelon. Available in 12 oz. cans, the new SKU is available online and at select retailers in New York City.
Verve Coffee
Rather than cold brewing, Verve Coffee has taken a different approach for its first ready-to-drink product: Nitro Flash Brew. Available in 9.5 oz cans in one flavor, the product is brewed hot and quickly chilled in an oxygen-free environment before being infused with nitrogen.