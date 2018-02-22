H2rOse Now Available at Gelson’s Grocery Stores

LOS ANGELES — H2rOse, the four-SKU line, expanded distribution to selected Gelson’s Grocery Stores in Southern California. Gelson’s Grocery Stores should be fully stocked with H2rOse in March. Additionally, H2rOse is planning in-store product demos at selected stores for consumers to try the rose water beverage starting next month.

H2rOse is an all natural ready to drink specialty beverage made of rose water, saffron, fruit juice and other natural ingredients that will change the way you hydrate. The flavors include Apple, Peach, Mango and Wild Berry.

Botanical beverages are on the rise and at the same time offer a variety of health benefits. With the new distribution of H2rOse within these stores, H2rOse will generate more awareness as well as increase sales in natural channels as consumers will now be able to purchase the products locally. To locate a store or to learn more about H2rOse and Healthy Hydration, visit www.drinkh2rose.com.

H2rOse is an ideal option for customers seeking organic and healthy refreshments that also taste great. At only 60 calories per bottle, H2rOse is perfect for the health conscious consumer without compromising on flavor. The family recipe dates back to ancient times as a natural remedy that supports many functions. Rose water helps to enhance mood and soothe the mind while the infusion of saffron helps to ease digestion, curb appetite and reduce anxiety.

About H2rOse

H2rOse is a specialty beverage uniquely made of rose water, saffron and other natural ingredients. Rose water helps to enhance your mood; it aids with the relief of occasional nervous tensions and soothes the mind. Rose water is also known to help with a better quality of sleep. Saffron which also dates back to ancient times is another natural remedy that supports many functions. Saffron eases digestion, soothes an irritated stomach, enhances your mood, reduces occasional anxiety and compulsive desires to eat. The combination of both of these distinct ingredients and the crisp, light and refreshing taste of H2rOse provides you with a beautiful beverage that will allow you to reap the benefits of health and beauty from within.