Hiland Dairy Adds Custard to Flavored Milk Lineup for the Holidays

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.,— Hiland Dairy Foods Company, a leading farmer-owned dairy producer, is pleased to announce a new holiday flavor, Custard has launched and available where most Hiland products are available.

Custard is new to the Hiland Dairy holiday lineup this year. So, what is custard? Hiland Dairy Custard is a seasonal favorite at our locations in the mid-south. It is made from fresh Hiland milk, eggs and sugar. The ingredients are combined and slowly heated until thickened and then chilled and packaged.

What makes Custard different from Hiland Dairy Eggnog? Eggnog is made with rich Hiland Dairy cream, eggs and nutmeg. We’re often told that custard tastes like melted ice cream.

According to Rick Beaman, vice president, Hiland Dairy, “We are excited to bring this holiday favorite to all of our markets. And we’re willing to bet that fans of both our eggnog and the custard will disagree as to which is the best, so we are launching a fun consumer contest during December on our Facebook page to let the votes determine the favorite.”

Both Hiland Dairy Eggnog and Hiland Dairy Custard are now available at most locations where Hiland Dairy products are sold. The suggested retail price is $2.79.

About Hiland Dairy Foods Company

For 80 years, Hiland Dairy Foods has proudly supported the communities we live in and the businesses whose customers rely on our wholesome products every day. Hiland is owned by local dairy farmers who provide the fresh, delicious milk for our products, and we have farmer-owners within miles of each of our plants.

As a full-service dairy, Hiland provides a wide array of products, including milk, buttermilk, eggnog, ice cream, yogurt, cottage cheese, sour cream and dips, half and half, whipping cream, butter, and cheese. We also produce and distribute fresh juices, lemonade, fruit punch, Red Diamond Tea, drinkable yogurt smoothies, a full line of iced coffee, lactose-free milk, organic milk, almond milk and soy milk.

Part of caring about our communities is caring about our ecological footprint — preserving water, land and natural resources for our future generations — so we reduce waste, reuse resources and recycle what we can at every opportunity. For more information about Hiland Dairy and its products, please visit our media center.