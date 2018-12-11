Hope & Sesame Launches Plant-Based Line of Organic Sesamemilks

CHICAGO – Hope & Sesame, the world’s only manufacturer of creamy, plant-based organic sesamemilks, today debuted its new line of protein-backed, nondairy products. The new innovations include five delicious organic sesamemilk flavors, including chocolate, vanilla, original, unsweetened original and chocolate hazelnut.

With 8 grams of protein and 120 calories per serving, Hope & Sesame organic sesamemilk delivers as much calcium as whole dairy milk, with less sugar, more vitamin D and no dairy allergens or lactose. Each nutritious beverage features Sesamein, Hope & Sesame’s exclusive plant-based protein concentrate. The delicious, nutritious beverage is perfect for enjoying on its own or in cereals, smoothies and protein drinks. Chocolate, vanilla, original and unsweetened original are vegan and free of dairy, soy, gluten and tree nut. Chocolate hazelnut is vegan and free of dairy, soy and gluten. The suggested retail price is $4.99 for a 1-liter carton.

According to the Plant Based Foods Association, sales in the plant-based foods industry have topped $3.3 billion in 2017, with $1.6 billion coming from the plant-based milk category.

“We continue to see tremendous growth in nondairy plant-based foods due to consumers’ dietary restrictions, changing taste preferences and desire for more nutritional choices,” said Julia Stamberger, CEO and co-founder of Spinning Wheel Brands. “Hope & Sesame are category-changing nondairy milks that are convenient, great-tasting and better for you options that the entire family can enjoy.”

Hope & Sesame took 24 months of research and development to create the ideal nutritional balance, consistency and taste. Each milk offers the subtle nutty flavor of sesame without overwhelming or changing the flavor profile.

Sesame is a natural source of vital minerals like copper, magnesium and iron, and is laden with rich amino acids. Research also shows the super seed has many health benefits from normalizing blood pressure and balancing hormones to boosting liver function and reducing vulnerability to breast and colon cancer, among others.

Sesame seeds are also more sustainable than other seeds and nuts because the crop can grow in moisture or heat-stressed environments. On average, sesame seeds take about 125 days from planting to harvest, while other sources of nondairy milk, like tree nuts, take years.

All Hope & Sesame products are Non-GMO Project Verified, kosher certified, bear the USDA organic seal and feature a simple ingredient list.

Timed with the launch of the new Home & Sesame line, is the launch of the new e-commerce website deliciousness.com. The new site features food innovations that meet an array of dietary restrictions from vegan, gluten-free to nut-free and kosher. The new site also offers stand-alone products, sample packs, care packages and subscription options. Special mailing options are available for military care packages.

“Deleciousness.com is a one-stop shop for new and innovative food and beverage products that consumers have never seen before,” said Stamberger. “The new website was designed to give shoppers the tools they need to quickly identify the food attributes and type of products that are important to them. The clean and simple navigation makes browsing and buying a breeze.”

Hope & Sesame organic sesamemilks are available for purchase beginning today on deliciousness.com and January 1, 2019 on Amazon.com. Fans can also follow deliciousness.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About Spinning Wheel Brands

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Chicago, Spinning Wheel Brands is a perpetual brand generator, launcher and grower in the emerging food and beverage industry. Spinning Wheel Brands current portfolio includes Copious Brands, with Veggicopia™, Mozaics™, Handfulls with CrrrunchBites™ and Fusions™ and Hope & Sesame. For more information about Spinning Wheel Brands, visit https://www.spinningwheelbrands.com.