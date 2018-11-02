HyVIDA Launches in Giant/Martins

MUSKEGON, Mich. — HyVIDA Brands, Inc., producer of the World’s first Hydrogen-infused sparkling waters, announces a partnership with GIANT Food Stores, LLC, compromised of GIANT and MARTIN’S neighborhood supermarkets located in the Mid-Atlantic region. HyVIDA will be offered in more than 150 GIANT/MARTIN’s locations.

“We are especially proud to partner with GIANT/MARTIN’S and its parent company, Ahold Delhaize,” says Rick Smith, President and CEO of HyVIDA. “The company’s recent pledge to remove all artificial ingredients, colors, or harsh chemicals in their own products is on point with HyVIDA’s mission to create and deliver innovative, healthy beverages.”

As one of the newest, fast-growth startups in the sparkling beverage industry, HyVIDA, launched on Amazon in May 2018, and has since added hundreds of independent, natural, and specialty retailers across the Northeast and Midwest regions.

HyVIDA’s Hydrogen-infused sparkling water is the first of its kind due to its antioxidants properties, zero calories, and no sweeteners. HyVIDA is available in three varieties: Pure, Raspberry, and Lemon Lime.

“Hydrogen is a powerful antioxidant that has been proven in more than a thousand scientific studies to have a significant, positive impact on the mind and body,” says Smith. “Hydrogen is the smallest molecule in the universe, and as a result, HyVIDA’s infused Hydrogen and added magnesium electrolytes deliver significant functionality and an extremely smooth bubbly taste experience.”

GIANT Food Stores, LLC is comprised of over 170 GIANT and MARTIN’s neighborhood supermarkets, focused on offering transparent, healthy, product options.

For more information on HyVIDA, visit: hyvida.com. For digital press kit items, visit: bit.ly/HyVIDAPressKit.

About HyVIDA Brands Inc.

HyVIDA Brands is an early-stage, award-winning beverage company that is pioneering Hydrogen Infused Sparkling Waters and related beverages that offer healthy lifestyle benefits due to hydrogen’s unique antioxidant properties.

Launched in 2018 by experienced medical technology entrepreneurs, both the HyVIDA headquarters & research facility are located in Muskegon, Michigan. HyVIDA has a robust intellectual property portfolio including multiple patent applications and trade secrets that enable low-cost highly scalable hydrogen infused beverages.

In partnership with Cascadia Managing Brands, HyVIDA is selling its RTD beverages in the natural, specialty, and e-commerce sales channels. For more information, visit: hyvida.com.