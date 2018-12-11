JuneShine Hard Kombucha Signs with Scout Distribution

SAN DIEGO, Calif. – JuneShine, the hard kombucha business launched in June 2018, has signed over their San Diego distribution rights to the newly formed Scout Distribution.

JuneShine was founded by outdoorsmen and women seeking a healthier and more environmentally friendly alcohol. Since opening their North Park brewery and tasting room, JuneShine has self distributed to over 130 accounts in San Diego County. The Company is currently constructing a larger brewing facility to expand capacity. In anticipation of its growth, the Company evaluated multiple distribution partners, a process that resulted in signing with Scout Distribution. “We have been humbled by the demand for our product in our home market, and we are grateful for the many accounts that welcomed us self distributing. We are aware of the growing demand for JuneShine, and as we continue to open accounts both in and outside of San Diego, it is imperative that we do so in a professional manner – it became clear that we needed a partner. We care deeply about our product quality, our accounts, and our customers, and therefore choosing a distributor was not a decision we took lightly. Scout’s passion for fostering growing brands, understanding of quality control, and best in class management team made them a clear winner for the job. We have full confidence in their capabilities,” said Greg Serrao, Co-founder and CEO, JuneShine.

“We are thrilled to partner with JuneShine for multiple reasons. The hard kombucha category is relatively new and absolutely on fire. We feel that the brand that Greg and Forrest have built will resonate across several demographics, and that’s important to us as a distributor as our goal is to curate a well rounded and unique portfolio. The combination of a better for you alcohol brand and the active lifestyle element JuneShine exudes is extremely attractive and we’re excited to be part of their overall growth,” commented Anthony Levas, Vice President, Scout Distribution. “What JuneShine is building is special. We knew from our first meeting that they are a very organized group with clear goals on how they want to scale their brand. In a market where millennials are looking for options other than beer, JuneShine has a very bright future ahead of them,” said Jeff Hansson, COO, Scout Distribution.

About JuneShine

JuneShine launched in June of 2018, with the mission to quench the thirst of the healthy and active, while positively impacting the environment. JuneShine is currently distributed throughout San Diego, and sells product in the tasting room of their North Park based brewery. JuneShine plans to expand production and distribution in the coming months. For more information, visit JuneShine.co and @juneshineco.

About Scout

Created by a group of individuals who are committed to building brands in an unconventional way, Scout Distribution is leading with innovation and customer service. With the goal to work with each of their brands individually to achieve their goals; Scout Distribution, where brands come first.