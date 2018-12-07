KÖE Organic Kombucha Grows Distribution in SoCal with Haralambos

LOS ANGELES – KÖE Kombucha is fortifying its distribution network with the addition of a new agreement with major Southern California beverage distributor Haralambos Beverage Co.

“We are excited to continue the momentum of our rapid expansion for KÖE Organic Kombucha.” said Stratus Group Executive Vice President, Armen Soghomonian. “Gaining access to the Haralambos portfolio places us at the front of the line in the sales channel in this highly competitive region.”

Haralambos has begun carrying the Stratus Group canned kombucha brand throughout the Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo and San Bernardino counties this month. KÖE fills a major void in the category and is steadily gaining marketshare along the way.

KÖE is a canned, shelf stable organic kombucha that is great tasting. Whether it’s fresh and tangy Lemon Ginger, exotic, enticing Mango, refreshing Raspberry Lemon, plump Blueberry Ginger, or silky, soothing Raspberry Dragonfruit – all flavors of KÖE are USDA Organic, Non-GMO Project verified, Vegan, Gluten Free, Kosher certified, and Non-Alcoholic, made without any artificial sweeteners.

About Stratus Group Beverage

As a diversified beverage company, Stratus Group Beverage excels in identifying and producing innovative, on-trend, great tasting, better-for-you natural beverages across all channels. Our premium beverages are currently offered in mass, club, grocery, convenience, and online channels across the nation.