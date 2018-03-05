La Colombe to Premiere New Ready-to-Drink Beverages at Expo West

PHILADELPHIA — Ready-to-drink coffee disruptor is delivering on its promise of liberating the café menu and fueling missions across America through obsessive innovation. La Colombe will present an array of new flavors and concepts at their booth at Expo West: Hall E, booth 5209.

Last year, La Colombe unveiled its “Craft the Next Draft” campaign where they allowed customers to vote on the next two seasonal Draft Latte flavors. The votes were counted and at Natural Product Expo La Colombe will premiere for the first time the front runners: Honeysuckle Draft Latte and Caramel Draft Latte. Additionally, La Colombe will add a single-origin organic ready-to-drink, rounding out the full suite of Pure Black beverages.

Honeysuckle Draft Latte: Perfectly frothed milk, a shot of cold-pressed espresso and natural honeysuckle extract, this new Draft Latte has a nostalgic flavor that breathes life into spring.

Brazilian Caramel Draft Latte: The full taste and texture of a cold latte, complete with a frothy layer of silky foam and real caramel, this new Draft Latte will take you straight to a sweet summer boardwalk.

Pure Black Colombian Organic Cold Brew: 100% USDA certified organic, single origin RTD cold brew. Lightly roasted Colombian coffee, brewed for over 16 hours, making this a smooth and sippable beverage.

La Colombe is also premiering some of their innovative concept products, including a Cold Brew Lemon Infusion, Draft Orange, Draft Lemon, and a Latte Wand, to make a frothy hot latte at home.

“At the core of La Colombe is innovation,” said Todd Carmichael, CEO and Co-Founder of La Colombe. “Our newest products are bringing us one step closer to liberating the café menu. We use only the best ingredients and work to make our products available and accessible to everyone.”

In January, La Colombe announced that it has achieved 40% All Commodity Volume (ACV) in the first eight months, making it the fastest growing ready-to-drink coffee beverage in the country. [1]

Draft Latte — the revolutionary cold coffee beverage — delivers a completely unique, cafe-style drinking experience thanks to a patent-pending process invented by La Colombe’s Co-Founder Todd Carmichael.

Using the InnoValve can, this process brings the foam traditionally found in a steamed milk to the refreshingly cold and portable, ready-to-drink Draft Latte can.

Completely hormone- and lactose-free and made with only real ingredients, the original Draft Latte is naturally sweet with no added sugar and delivers a good source of protein and excellent source of calcium and vitamin D in each serving. It also has a fraction of the calories and total sugar of other major ready-to-drink coffee and energy beverages on the market, making it the perfect beverage for consumers who seek healthier options but refuse to compromise on quality or taste.

La Colombe, which is the largest independently owned 4th wave coffee company and is the only vertically integrated ready-to-drink coffee company, owns a 55,000 square foot production facility in western Michigan, allowing for the types of growth Carmichael envisions.

About La Colombe

La Colombe (www.lacolombe.com) is a leading coffee roaster known for ethical, long-term trade practices with growers. Considered one of the pioneers of the third wave of coffee, it provides signature classic blends and exceptional single-origin coffees to cafés, hotels, restaurants and retailers around the world. In addition, the company owns and operates 30 cafés in Philadelphia, New York, Chicago, Boston, Los Angeles and Washington, D.C. – with additional locations and new markets scheduled to open in 2018. The company has also made headlines in the ready-to-drink business with its DRAFT LATTE – the world’s first-ever textured cold latte